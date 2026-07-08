Transfer news and rumours today: Everton weighing up swoop for England defender, Ipswich agree big-money striker deal

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 10:23 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 10:27

Everton are reportedly considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence during this summer's transfer window.

Spence is currently with the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, making five appearances at the competition, helping the Three Lions to reach the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old has a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2029, with the option of a further year, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton have internally discussed making a move for the England defender before the end of the summer market.

However, the report claims that there has not yet been an official approach.

Spence has scored twice and registered three assists in 85 appearances for Tottenham since making the move to the capital outfit from Middlesbrough in 2022.

© Imago

Ipswich 'agree £26.6m deal' for Emersonn

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have reportedly come to an agreement with Toulouse over the signing of Emersonn.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the 21-year-old's future of late, with Hull City also believed to be keen to sign him this summer.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Ipswich have now reached an agreement with Toulouse, with the French outfit set to receive £26.6m for the striker.

The report claims that there is also a sell-on clause in the agreement.

Emersonn, who is likely to undergo a medical before the end of the week, has scored seven goals and registered three assists in 31 appearances for Toulouse in all competitions.

The forward only arrived at his current side from Turkish outfit Goztepe last summer.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Brighton 'agree' Gruda sale to Leipzig

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly reached an agreement with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig over the sale of Brajan Gruda.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Leipzig from Brighton, scoring three times in 14 appearances for the German club.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, a verbal agreement has now been reached between the two clubs when it comes to the attacking midfielder.

It is understood that there are still some 'final details' to be completed, but Gruda is set to make the move to Leipzig on a permanent basis.

The former Germany Under-21s international has scored four goals and registered eight assists in 45 appearances for Brighton in all competitions.