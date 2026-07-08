Fulham transfer news: New boss Alvaro Arbeloa 'targets' three Real Madrid outcasts

By Axel Clody | 08 Jul 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 10:15

Alvaro Arbeloa has wasted no time making his mark at Fulham, with the newly appointed boss already targeting three Real Madrid players he knows well from his time at the Bernabeu.

Arbeloa enjoyed a long association with Real Madrid as a player between 2002 and 2016, but his return as manager proved far less successful. Taking charge in the same summer as Xabi Alonso, the Spaniard failed to convince — an early exit from the Copa del Rey against a second-division side, a Champions League quarter-final elimination and a second-place Liga finish left him short of the club's expectations, and his relationship with the squad also came under strain.

He was replaced by Jose Mourinho at the end of the season. After weeks of speculation, he has now landed the Fulham job and, according to the BBC, is already working his contacts at Madrid.

Mastantuono — a chance for a fresh start at Fulham?

© Imago / SOPA Images

The first name on Arbeloa's wishlist is Franco Mastantuono. The 18-year-old Argentine is widely expected to leave Real Madrid after a difficult debut season and has been linked with Rennes and Juventus, with a loan move considered the most likely outcome.

However, Villarreal are currently leading the race, according to Sport, offering the teenager a starting place and Champions League football. Fulham, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season and will have no European football next term, face an uphill struggle to compete with that proposal.

Fran Garcia — the affordable option following Cucurella arrival

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Tomas Garrido

With Real Madrid having agreed a deal to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, the left-back position at the Bernabeu is set for a shake-up. Cucurella's arrival as first choice will push Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia further down the pecking order.

The BBC report that Fulham are keen on Fran Garcia, the 26-year-old who was already a squad player at Madrid last season. His contract runs until June 2027, making him the most financially accessible of the three targets.

In contrast, Alvaro Carreras, recruited for £42m last summer, would represent a considerably more expensive proposition.

Gonzalo Garcia — the striker in Mbappe's shadow

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Arbeloa is also reportedly considering a move for a forward who has struggled to force his way into the picture behind Kylian Mbappe. That player is Gonzalo Garcia — not Endrick, who has returned from his Lyon loan. The 22-year-old Spaniard contributed eight goals in 39 appearances last season but remains a rotation option.

Mourinho has indicated he intends to observe Garcia during pre-season before making a decision on his future. Should a transfer be sanctioned, Fulham would move quickly, with the player's market value estimated at around £25m.