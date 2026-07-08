Man United transfer news: Red Devils remain interested in 'blockbuster' midfield deal despite 'sky-high' valuation

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 09:55

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in Alex Scott this summer despite Bournemouth valuing the 22-year-old in the region of £80m.

Scott enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign for the Cherries, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring four times and registering one assist in the process.

Man United have seen midfield targets Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali move elsewhere this summer, while a deal for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni remains incredibly complicated for the 20-time English champions.

According to The Sun, Man United still have a serious interest in Scott despite Bournemouth making it clear that they want at least £80m for the midfielder.

The report claims that Bournemouth are working to sign Scott to a new contract, but the Cherries are aware that it will be difficult to keep hold of the former England Under-21s international should Man United arrive with a serious offer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United 'remain interested' in Bournemouth's Scott

Scott's incredible engine has put him on the radar of a number of major clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool also thought to be admirers of the midfielder.

The Englishman arrived at Bournemouth from Bristol City in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Cherries on 89 occasions, scoring six goals and registering five assists.

Man United are soon expected to confirm the arrival of Ederson from Atalanta BC.

There have been suggestions of late that a move for the Brazil international has broken down at the final moment, but that is not believed to be the case.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Man United are soon expected to confirm Ederson arrival

As a result, Ederson could become Man United's first signing of the summer in the near future.

Casemiro's contract at Old Trafford has now expired, while Manuel Ugarte is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines with a severe knee injury.

Including Ederson, there will be at least two midfield arrivals at Old Trafford this summer, but three could arrive depending on how the market develops.

Man United are also hopeful of adding an attacker to their squad, in addition to a left-back, while a second-choice goalkeeper will be required if Altay Bayindir moves on.