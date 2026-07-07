Transfer news and rumours: Radu Dragusin Fiorentina medical latest, Brentford launch £19m bid for midfielder

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Jul 2026 10:28 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 10:28

Fiorentina are allegedly on the verge of completing the signing of defender Radu Dragusin from Tottenham Hotspur.

It was reported over the weekend that the Serie A club had agreed to take the 24-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy for £21.4m if he plays a certain number of games.

Sky Sports News reporter Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Dragusin has now arrived in Italy where he is expected to undergo a medical and finalise his move to Fiorentina.

While Cristian Romero's future at Spurs remains uncertain, the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi have pushed Dragusin further down the pecking order in North London.

The Romania international struggled for regular game time at Tottenham either side of recovering from an ACL injury, featuring just 11 times across all competitions last season.

Dragusin is set to return to Serie A football having previously played for Juventus, Sampdoria, Salernitana and Genoa, representing the latter between 2022 and 2024 before joining Spurs.

© Imago / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Brentford step up pursuit of Christ Oulai Inao

One player who could be heading to the Premier League is 20-year-old midfielder Christ Oulai Inao, who is wanted by Brentford.

The Sun reports that the Bees have launched a £19m bid for the Trabzonspor starlet, who has also attracted interest from Juventus.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Brentford’s offer has been rejected and it remains to be seen whether they will return with an improved bid.

Oulai Inao began his career in France with Bastia before moving to Turkey to join Trabzonspor in August 2025, penning a five-year contract.

He played 31 times for the Black Sea Storm, who finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season, while he also featured four times for Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, starting their last-32 defeat to Norway last week.

Hartman joins Espanyol on loan from Burnley

We can confirm that Quilindschy Hartman has joined RCD Espanyol on a season long loan.



The Club wishes Quilindschy the best of luck for his loan spell. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 7, 2026

Elsewhere, Burnley have confirmed that left-back Quilindschy Hartman has joined Spanish outfit Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old joined the Clarets from Feyenoord in June 2025 and made 21 Premier League appearances for a side who suffered relegation last season.

It remains unclear whether Espanyol possess an option to sign Hartman on a permanent deal next summer or whether the agreement in place is just a straight loan deal.

Hartman joins an Espanyol side who finished 11th in the La Liga table last season, narrowly missing out on a top-half finish by goal difference.

His departure from Burnley comes after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka completed a move to Tottenham last week.