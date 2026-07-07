Wolves transfer news: Olympiacos 'reject' £11.95m offer for former Cesar Peixoto foe

By Darren Plant | 07 Jul 2026 10:07

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly failed with a €14m (£11.95m) offer for Olympiacos winger Andre Luiz.

With Cesar Peixoto having taken charge of his first training session on Monday, Wolves are expected to speed up their efforts to make new signings.

Across the last 48 hours, reports have emerged that an Uzbekistan teenager is on their radar, as well as a player who featured in the World Cup last-16 stage.

However, with sales likely to be facilitated over the coming weeks, Wolves need additions all over the pitch.

According to Kostas Nikolakopoulos/Galacticos By Interwetten YT, Wolves are seemingly keen to get a deal over the line for a player who Peixoto knows from his time in Portugal.

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Who is Andre Luiz?

During the winter market, Luiz left Rio Ave to make the switch to Greek giants Olympiacos.

Rather than become an instant hit, the the 24-year-old contributed just one assist across 10 matches in all competitions, albeit only accumulating 379 minutes.

Prior to that, though, the Brazilian winger had provided seven goals and six assists from 19 outings in the 2025-26 Portuguese top flight.

Included in that dazzling run was a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw at Gil Vicente, who were then managed by now-Wolves boss Peixoto.

In total, Luiz has recorded 13 goals and eight assists from his 73 outings in Primeira Liga.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Wolves will return with a fresh offer, particular given Luiz's struggles in Greece.

© Imago

Andre Luiz one to watch for Wolves fans

The fact that Wolves are moving for Luiz so soon after Peixoto's arrival can be no coincidence, with their new manager clearly impressed by the versatile attacker.

Benfica were also credited with an interest in Luiz back in January, so his stock is high in Portugal.

Olympiacos allegedly committed to a deal in the region of £13.6m for Luiz six months ago, yet it is unclear how much of that fee is in add-ons.

If Wolves are prepared to go marginally higher, it may result in Peixoto making what he feels is a statement signing.