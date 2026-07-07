Newcastle transfer news: ‘Verbal agreement’ in place to sign new midfielder after £100m Sandro Tonali sale

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Jul 2026 09:52 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 09:53

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of teenage midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax, according to a report.

Head coach Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad this summer, and the Magpies have cash to spend following the high-profile sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Gordon joined Barcelona for a reported £69m before the 2026 World Cup, while Tonali’s £100m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed on Monday.

Newcastle have already spent £42.5m on the signing of Ivorian attacker Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim, while fellow 20-year-old Ewen Jaouen officially arrived from Reims at the beginning of this month.

The addition of a new midfielder is now thought to be high on the agenda for Newcastle, and journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Magpies have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to sign 18-year-old Steur.

The deal was agreed overnight on Monday, with Newcastle set to pay Ajax a fixed fee of €24m (£20.5m) plus €3m (£2.6m) in add-ons to bring Steur to St James’ Park.

© Iconsport / ANP

A medical is also planned for the youngster who has already given the green light to join Newcastle, though details over the length of his contract remain unclear.

Newcastle have pushed to secure the services of Steur at a time when they are also exploring a deal for Switzerland’s World Cup star Johan Manzambi, who is valued in the region of €60m (£51.2m) by Freiburg.

Who is Sean Steur? The “great talent” heading to Newcastle

Steur joined Ajax’s academy at the age of eight and progressed through the club’s youth ranks as a highly-rated prospect, making over 80 appearances from Under-17 to Under-21 level.

Ajax's director of football Marijn Beuker has previously spoken highly about Steur, telling reporters: "He is a great talent and has been promoted early for a reason over the past few years.

“Sean is a dynamic midfielder who can dribble well and always looks for solutions going forward. We have a lot of confidence in a bright future for him at our club."

The two-footed, technically-gifted midfielder was handed his senior Ajax debut in 2025 and featured regular for the Dutch giants during the second half of last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Comfortable operating in a number six or number eight position in the centre of midfield, Steur is a Netherlands Under-19 international and is expected to be integrated into Newcastle's first-team squad for the new season.

Steur will compete for a place in midfield with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock, though the former has recently been linked with a switch to Arsenal.