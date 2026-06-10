Ewen Jaouen: The key reasons why Newcastle have signed £24m goalkeeper as Eddie Howe reacts to first summer transfer

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Jun 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 13:23

Newcastle United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims on a ‘long-term contract’.

The 20-year-old has moved to St James’ Park for a reported £24m and has become Eddie Howe’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Jaouen began his professional career with Guingamp before leaving in July 2023 to join Reims, where he established himself as an important first-team player.

The 6ft 6in Parisian-born shot-stopper, who has represented France at Under-21 level, kept 15 clean sheets in 34 Ligue 2 appearances in the 2025-26 season, as Reims finished sixth in the table.

Jaouen is now ready for the next step in his career and his first taste of top-flight football with Newcastle in the Premier League.

“I’m really excited to become a Newcastle United player,” Jaouen told the club’s official website following confirmation of his transfer to the North East.

Jaouen: ‘I can’t wait to become a true Geordie’

? "I like to play with the feet, I like 1v1 situations. I describe myself as a modern goalkeeper."



Watch the first words from our new recruit exclusively on the Official Newcastle United website and app now ? — Newcastle United (@NUFC) June 10, 2026

“When I visited the training ground, I could see how passionate everyone is about the club and the work they do, and I loved the environment straight away. I also had the chance to see the stadium and it’s huge.

“I’ve heard so much about the supporters and how they are the best in the country. The passion of the entire city and the atmosphere at St James’ Park are famous throughout football, and I can’t wait to experience that for myself and become a true Geordie.

“As a goalkeeper, I enjoy one on one situations and playing as a modern keeper, building from the back and being comfortable with the ball at my feet. Now I want to develop alongside the amazing players and staff here, enjoy my football, and prove my value on the pitch."

Magpies boss Howe added: “Ewen is a great addition and I am delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United.

“He is an exciting young goalkeeper who has shown real promise during his time in France. He has a calmness and presence that belies his age, and he’s someone we feel can grow and improve within our environment.”

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

What will Newcastle’s new signing Jaouen bring to Howe’s team?

Meanwhile, sporting director Ross Wilson has shared his thoughts on the key reasons why Newcastle have made the move to sign the highly sought-after goalkeeper this summer.

“This is a signing we have been working hard on for a number of months, and we are really pleased to get it over the line,” said Wilson.

“Ewen is a hugely talented young goalkeeper who has gained a lot of admirers across European clubs, and he has an exciting future ahead of him.

“What stood out for us, in all of our discussions, was his ambition, his focus and his determination to be here. We can’t wait to watch him develop and we know our supporters will give him a warm welcome.”

It remains to be seen whether Jaouen will immediately become Newcastle’s new first-choice shot-stopper, but his arrival casts doubts over the long-term future of Nick Pope, who lost his regular starting spot during the second half of last season following a string of error-strewn performances.