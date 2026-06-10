Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso makes £100m maestro his 'priority target' as dream reunion eyed

By Lewis Blain | 10 Jun 2026 13:39

Chelsea are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window as new boss Xabi Alonso begins reshaping the squad in his image.

The Blues are already being linked with several high-profile additions, with the Spaniard keen to build a team capable of challenging for major honours again.

One name now emerging at the very top of Chelsea's wishlist is Real Madrid wonderkid, Arda Guler.

Xabi Alonso makes Arda Guler his summer transfer priority at Chelsea

© Imago

According to emerging reports, Alonso has identified Guler as his 'priority target' ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with the London outfit prepared to commit a huge financial package to try and tempt Real Madrid into negotiations.

The Turkey international is viewed by Alonso as the ideal creative midfielder to become the focal point of his new-look Chelsea side. His ability to operate in tight spaces, pick out decisive passes and unlock defences with his left foot reportedly makes him a perfect fit for the Spaniard's tactical vision.

Chelsea are even said to be willing to offer close to £100 million for the 21-year-old, underlining just how highly he is rated at Stamford Bridge. However, Real Madrid remain adamant that Guler is not for sale and continue to see him as a key part of their long-term project.

The Blues also face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, both of whom are monitoring the playmaker's situation closely, although Guler's current preference is understood to be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arda Guler already has a great relationship with Xabi Alonso

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

One factor working firmly in Chelsea's favour is the strong bond that already exists between Guler and Alonso.

The pair worked closely together during Alonso's spell in Madrid, with Guler enjoying some of the most productive football of his career under the former Bayer Leverkusen boss.

Across 34 appearances, the youngster contributed four goals and ten assists while developing into a far more influential figure in the first team.

Guler has openly praised Alonso's impact on his career, admitting he felt the coach gave him confidence and responsibility. The Turkish maestro once described their relationship as "brilliant" and revealed they have remained in contact even after Alonso departed the Bernabeu. That connection could prove significant if Guler ever decides to leave Madrid.

While Madrid's stance currently remains firm, Chelsea's interest makes plenty of sense. Alonso knows exactly how to get the best out of the gifted playmaker, while Guler already understands the demands and tactical ideas of his former coach.

Whether that is enough to convince Real Madrid to consider a deal is another matter entirely, but if Chelsea are to pull off a blockbuster move this summer, their manager's relationship with Guler may be their strongest weapon.