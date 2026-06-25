England lineup vs. Panama: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Declan Rice dropped, Marcus Rashford starts

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 13:46

England stalwart Declan Rice could be dropped from the starting lineup when the Three Lions take on Panama in Saturday's World Cup 2026 Group L finale.

The Arsenal midfielder has not been 100% throughout the tournament, largely owing to a back issue, and he came out of Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Ghana with a new knock to manage.

As England only need a point to guarantee progression to the knockout phase, Thomas Tuchel should take no chances with Rice's fitness, especially with a competent backup in Kobbie Mainoo ready and waiting.

The head coach must also decide whether to promote Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford - both also a bit worse for wear - to the XI over Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon, the latter of whom was particularly ineffective against Ghana and could be demoted.

However, Madueke was threatening in moments, so the Arsenal winger has likely done enough to hold his spot alongside Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who had just 19 touches of the ball on matchday two.

Reece James has emerged as a fresh concern due to hamstring discomfort as well, and given his history of fitness woes, Tuchel will have half a mind to make a defensive change.

Djed Spence should switch flanks to cover for the stricken James, thus opening the door for Nico O'Reilly to come back into the XI.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O'Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

> Click here to see how Panama could line up against England