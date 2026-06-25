World Cup Gameweek 3
Panama
Jun 27, 2026 10.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
England

Panama lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 match amid double fitness doubt

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Double fitness doubt: Predicted Panama XI vs. England
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Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen is dealing with two damaging injury concerns ahead of the Canal Men's final World Cup 2026 Group L fixture against England on Saturday.

Already eliminated owing to back-to-back losses to Ghana and Croatia, Panama have been without key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla for the entire tournament due to an adductor injury.

The 73-cap lynchpin suffered a setback in his recovery before his side's 1-0 loss to Croatia in midweek, and Christiansen should avoid taking any chances with nothing but pride on the line.

The Panama manager may therefore also spare Anibal Godoy, captain and all-time leading appearance maker with 160 caps, who has been struggling for match fitness and has played just one minute of the Mundial so far.

As a result, the Canal Men could set up in an identical 5-4-1 shape from their defeat to Croatia, although Christiansen does have the option to switch to a more attacking system now that Panama's fate has been sealed.

The biggest dilemma for the Panama boss comes up front, as Jose Fajardo was given the nod last time out, but Cecilio Waterman, Azarias Londono and Tomas Rodriguez are all viable alternatives.

The star name in the Panamanian squad is right-back Amir Murillo, who spent two-and-a-half years with French giants Marseille before making the move to Besiktas over the winter.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Barcenas, Harvey, Rodriguez; Fajardo

> Click here to see how England could line up against Panama

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