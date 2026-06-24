Panama 0-1 Croatia: Stanisic the unlikely hero as Croatia edge past Panama on Modric's milestone night

By Axel Clody | 24 Jun 2026 05:09 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 05:38

Croatia claimed their first win of the 2026 World Cup, but they were far from convincing. Just as they had shown in the opening defeat to England, Zlatko Dalic's side exposed a number of significant weaknesses before a single moment of quality proved enough to beat Panama 1-0 in Toronto on Tuesday, in their Group L matchday two fixture.

The result keeps Croatia alive in the race for a last-32 place. In a performance defined by sluggish ball circulation and minimal creativity in the final third, it was an unlikely hero who settled matters: Bayern Munich right-back Josip Stanisic.

On a symbolic day for Luka Modric, who earned his 200th international cap for Croatia, it was neither the skipper nor any other established name who made the difference.

Stanisic emerged as a surprise influence on the right flank, combining with Mario Pasalic before delivering a precise cross for Ante Budimir to tap home the only goal — one of the few moments of genuine attacking efficiency Croatia managed across the 90 minutes.

Panama 0-1 Croatia: how did the game unfold?

As had been widely anticipated, Croatia and Panama set out with contrasting approaches. The Croatians sought to control the game through possession and patient circulation, while Panama deployed a rigid 5-4-1 shape without the ball, looking to defend deep, block off passing lanes and prevent Croatia from penetrating in behind.

For the majority of the first half, Panama's approach worked well. The Central American side closed off space effectively, offered little defensively and, on the break, troubled Croatia with quick transitions of their own.

The second half looked set to follow the same pattern before Stanisic broke the deadlock eight minutes in. After a fine one-two with Pasalic down the right corridor, the Bayern Munich full-back drove to the byline and delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Budimir to roll home from close range.

© Iconsport / Sanjin Strukic / PIXSELL

Panama 0-1 Croatia: Stanisic's brilliance cannot mask Croatia's poor display

Croatia's performance raised further alarm bells at this World Cup. In possession, Dalic's side produced a predictable, monotonous circulation that consistently failed to break down defensive lines. Panama's well-organised rearguard was comfortable for long spells, even under sustained pressure.

Out of possession, the picture was equally worrying. Croatia were again caught in transition, leaving gaps between midfield and defence that more capable opponents — as England demonstrated in the opening round — are capable of exploiting.

Stanisic's goal, built on one of the few well-executed moves down the right, ultimately concealed what was another underwhelming collective performance. It was an individual spark in the midst of another frustrating team display.

How does Group L look now?

Panama are mathematically eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after two defeats in two games. The Central American side will complete their campaign against England in the final round of fixtures with nothing left to play for.

Croatia, meanwhile, can breathe again. The win keeps them in contention for the last 32 and moves them up to third place in Group L with three points. England and Ghana, who drew earlier on Tuesday, are level at the top of the group on four points each.

In the final matchday, Croatia face Ghana in a direct head-to-head that could well determine their World Cup fate. Victory would likely see them clinch second place, with England considered heavy favourites to beat Panama in the parallel fixture.

The mathematics still favour Croatia, but the performances on the pitch continue to raise serious doubts. At a World Cup, particularly when knockout football arrives, those doubts have a habit of becoming very costly.

Panama and Croatia: what comes next?

Croatia vs. Ghana — June 27 at 22:00 BST, Philadelphia

Panama vs. England — June 27 at 22:00 BST, New York/New Jersey