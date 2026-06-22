Panama vs. Croatia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 12:20

Panama and Croatia will continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest at BMO Field in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Both teams are under pressure heading into their second game in Group L, with Panama losing 1-0 to Ghana, and Croatia 4-2 to England, in their first matches at the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Panama vs. Croatia kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 12am UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Panama vs. Croatia being played?

The World Cup fixture between Panama and Tunisia is being played at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The stadium is the home of MLS outfit Toronto FC.

How to watch Panama vs. Croatia in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Panama and Croatia?

Both teams are under pressure heading into this match, with Panama losing 1-0 to Ghana in their first game at the 2026 World Cup, while Croatia were beaten 4-2 by England.

Panama are third in Group L on zero points, above fourth-placed Croatia on goal difference.

Croatia - runners-up in 2018 and semi-finalists in 2022 - would be eliminated if they lose to Panama, and Ghana avoid defeat against England.

Meanwhile, Panama will not progress should they lose to Croatia, and England avoid defeat against Ghana, so there is plenty on the line in this clash.

> Our full preview of Panama vs. Croatia can be found here