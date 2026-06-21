Preview: Panama vs Croatia - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 20:46

Croatia can cement a top-three finish in Group L by winning their World Cup 2026 clash with Panama at Toronto Stadium on Wednesday.

Having suffered a 4-2 defeat to England on June 17, the Croatians are fourth with zero points, though Panama are only above them due to goal difference having lost 1-0 to Ghana on June 18.

Match preview

Panama deserve credit for denying Ghana attackers Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew for large stretches, but they were unfortunately caught out when trying to press high, resulting in their opponents advancing towards the box before scoring a winner in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

There is an argument that the 34th-ranked side were better than Ghana for most of the match considering they did not face a single shot in the first half, while the victors' only attempt on target other than their goal was a header from a set piece moments after the interval.

Though eight third-placed teams will qualify for the knockouts, Los Canaleros will almost certainly not be able to finish third if they lose because in the event that nations are level on points, the first tiebreaker is their head-to-head record.

The only way that Panama would be able to stay in the competition should they lose on Wednesday would be if England lost to Ghana on Tuesday, but they would also have to beat the Three Lions in their third group game.

Boss Thomas Christiansen is still aiming to make history by securing his side's first ever point at any World Cup, with their only other tournament appearance coming at the 2018 edition in Russia, where they lost all three clashes against Belgium, England and Tunisia.

Victory in midweek would represent Panama's third in nine games, but a defeat would be their fourth in that period while also extending their streak without a clean sheet to nine matches.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Croatia should not be overly criticised for conceding four goals against England considering they encountered some of the world's best forwards, but the extent to which they struggled physically was concerning.

Kockasti found it difficult to escape their own half when pressed aggressively, and the only big chance they created after the interval came from a set piece in the 95th minute.

Head coach Zlatko Dalic should look to take the positives from his side's display in the first 45 minutes, and he will believe that his experienced squad will have enough to automatically advance into the round of 32.

However, the manager has overseen three losses in his last four fixtures in charge, though there is no shame in losing to England, Belgium and Brazil.

Dalic's team avoided defeat in the group stages of the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, and the nation advanced into the final and semi-finals in those years respectively.

Six points from their two remaining matches would guarantee a top-two finish, three would guarantee a top-three finish and four could be enough for the top two, though qualification may be decided on goal difference.

Croatia have never previously encountered Panama - the last time they faced a CONCACAF nation was when they beat Canada 4-1 in Qatar in 2022 - but they will still be seen as favourites on Wednesday despite the unfamiliarity of their opponents, as shown in our World Cup 2026 betting guide.

Panama World Cup form:

L

Panama form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

L

Croatia World Cup form:

L

Croatia form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Panama midfielder Carlos Harvey must avoid a yellow card as he will otherwise miss out on his side's third group match, as will wing-back Cesar Blackman.

Midfielder Yoel Barcenas performed excellently from a defensive perspective against Ghana, and he should expect to make his 106th appearance for the national team.

Jiovany Ramos, Jose Cordoba and Andres Andrade were stationed in a three-man defence last time out, and the trio will need to be at their best again, but striker Cecilio Waterman will also have to relieve pressure on the backline by holding the ball up at the other end of the pitch.

Six of Croatia's current squad were present at the 2018 World Cup, including veteran Luka Modric, and the 40-year-old is set to defy his age once again by starting another game for his country.

The AC Milan star may play in a midfield three - rather than in a double pivot ahead of three centre-backs - with Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic possible inclusions next to Modric.

Perhaps Andrej Kramaric will come into the starting lineup, and he may appear in a front three that also features Petar Musa and Ivan Perisic.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, Rodriguez

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic; Perisic, Musa, Kramaric

We say: Panama 1-3 Croatia

Panama might prove to be more difficult to break down than some expect, but it is hard to go against the experience of the Croatians in this clash.

While Croatia may have to be patient on Wednesday, they should have enough to eventually find a breakthrough, which would likely open up the game in the closing stages.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.