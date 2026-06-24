Thomas Tuchel faces double England injury scare as staff 'monitor' two starters during Ghana draw

By Lewis Blain | 24 Jun 2026 12:27

England suffered a frustrating goalless draw against Ghana, which may have left Thomas Tuchel disappointed with the performance, but his biggest concern could yet be the fitness of two important players.

The Three Lions remain in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages heading into their final Group L match against Panama, though Tuesday night's stalemate may have come at a bitter cost.

England's medical team are now assessing two injury concerns that emerged during the match in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Which England players came out of the Ghana draw with injuries?

© Imago

According to emerging reports, main concern surrounds Declan Rice, who once again appeared to take a physical battering in an England shirt.

The Arsenal midfielder was spotted leaving the Gillette Stadium with heavy strapping on his left calf after suffering a robust challenge near the corner flag during the second half. Rice went down on multiple occasions during the closing stages but was able to battle through and complete the full match.

Given Rice's recent fitness issues, any concern will immediately attract attention.

The Three Lions vice-captain was already managing discomfort in his lower back and upper hamstring earlier in the tournament and has openly admitted to playing through physical problems during the second half of Arsenal's title-winning campaign.

England are also monitoring Djed Spence after the Tottenham defender appeared to suffer an ankle injury while defending a dangerous Ghana counter-attack.

Spence twisted awkwardly while preventing Marvin Senaya from converting at the back post and was later seen limping noticeably after the final whistle. Although he managed to continue for a period after the incident, the full-back looked uncomfortable as he left the pitch.

Both players will undergo further assessment at England's training base before Tuchel finalises his plans for Saturday's meeting with Panama.

This could be a blow for Thomas Tuchel ahead of Panama decider

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Of the two concerns, Rice is undoubtedly the one that will worry Tuchel most.

The £100 million Gunners star remains one of the first names on the teamsheet and has become the heartbeat of England's midfield. His leadership, ball-winning ability and energy on both sides of possession are difficult to replicate, particularly in a tournament setting where rhythm and continuity are so important.

Rice's importance extends beyond his performances, too. As vice-captain, he is one of the dressing room's most influential figures and a key lieutenant for Tuchel on the pitch.

Spence's absence would also be frustrating, but England possess more obvious alternatives. On the left, Nico O'Reilly has impressed when called upon, while on the right, Reece James is the natural choice and can comfortably operate in a variety of roles across the back line if required.

For now, there is no indication either player will miss the Panama clash. However, with qualification and potentially top spot in the group on the line, Tuchel will be hoping both Rice and Spence come through the next few days without any setbacks.

England's margin for error remains healthy, but losing key players at this stage of the World Cup is the last thing the manager needs.