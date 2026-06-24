England vs Ghana: Why Jude Bellingham was not sent off after appearing to break new FIFA World Cup rule

By Lewis Blain | 24 Jun 2026 12:04

England stumbled to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana on Tuesday night as Thomas Tuchel's side failed to build on their opening 2026 World Cup victory over Croatia.

The Three Lions struggled to create chances in Boston, with Jude Bellingham once again finding himself at the centre of attention despite the lack of goals.

The Real Madrid midfielder was involved in a heated half-time exchange with Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz and members of the opposition bench.

However, it was another incident involving Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew that left many supporters wondering whether Bellingham had escaped a potential red card under FIFA's new tournament regulations.

Why England star Jude Bellingham risked red card during Ghana draw

© Iconsport / PA Images

During the tense Group L encounter, television cameras captured Bellingham speaking to Ayew while covering his mouth with his hand.

Before the summer, the gesture may have gone unnoticed. However, FIFA introduced a new directive ahead of the 2026 World Cup aimed at cracking down on players concealing potentially abusive or discriminatory comments during matches.

The law was brought into focus earlier in the tournament when Paraguay captain Miguel Almiron was shown a red card after VAR highlighted a similar incident to match officials during his side's 1-0 win over Turkey.

Given the recent emphasis on the issue, Bellingham's actions immediately raised questions over whether England's star midfielder had breached the regulations.

The timing perhaps made the incident even more significant, as England were already labouring in a difficult contest and losing Bellingham would have left Tuchel facing the prospect of being without one of his most influential players for the remainder of the group stage.

Why did Jude Bellingham not get sent off against Ghana?

© Imago / Focus Images

The crucial detail appears to be context, because FIFA's new rule is not designed to punish every instance of a player covering their mouth while speaking.

Instead, officials have been instructed to focus on confrontational situations where there is reason to believe abusive, discriminatory or otherwise unacceptable language may be being concealed.

Before the tournament, FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina explained the thinking behind the law.

"If the conversation is friendly, they can continue to do it without any problem. When the conversation is confrontational, covering the mouth means that you are doing something very wrong, potentially, and the sanction is the red card."

That goes a long way toward explaining why Bellingham stayed on the pitch.

Unlike Almiron’s dismissal earlier in the competition, there was no real reaction from Ayew after the exchange. Nothing escalated, and no England or Ghana players appealed to the referee. It simply didn’t look like conflict.

It is also possible the incident simply went unnoticed amid the malaise surrounding half-time, with several players, officials and staff heading for the tunnel, which was on the other side of the pitch.

Either way, England avoided what could have become a major problem.

Had the officials interpreted the incident differently, Bellingham might have been facing a suspension ahead of England’s decisive final group game. Instead, Tuchel will have his star midfielder available as the Three Lions push to secure their place in the knockout rounds.