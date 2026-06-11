What are the changes to the refereeing rules for the World Cup?

By Adepoju Marvellous | 11 Jun 2026 16:19 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 16:22

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the biggest in history. With the expansion from 32 to 48 teams, the tournament will now feature 104 matches. These are not the only changes, as the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have also announced a host of new refereeing rules.

The governing body of football's laws have introduced new measures coming into play at the latest edition of football's biggest event, which will take place from 11 June to 19 July in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Here, SportsMole takes a look at a round-up of all the new rules for referees and VAR officials at upcoming the World Cup.

Throw-ins: If a player takes more than five seconds from the moment the referee begins the count, possession will be reversed to the opposing team.

Goal kicks: If a goal kick is not taken within five seconds of the referee beginning the count, a corner kick will be awarded to the opposition.

Hydration breaks: there will be a three-minute technical pause in each half for players to hydrate. The referee will add this time to the stoppage time.

Substitutions: Players will have 10 seconds to leave the pitch after the substitution board is raised.

© Imago / ANP

If they fail to do so, the replacement will not be allowed to enter for one minute, and the team will have to play with one fewer player during that period.

Medical treatment: Any outfield player who receives treatment from the medical team must spend at least one minute off the pitch. If the injury was caused by a foul resulting in a yellow or red card for an opponent, the player will not be required to serve that time on the touchline.

VAR on corner kicks: The video assistant referee can intervene in quick situations if the on-field referee incorrectly awards a corner kick, without requiring a monitor review. This measure does not apply to incorrectly awarded goal kicks.

VAR on second yellow cards: The video assistant referee can intervene in cases of possible errors when a player is sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Yellow card resets: At the World Cup, yellow card accumulations will be wiped at the end of the group stage and again after the quarter-finals. If a player receives two yellow cards before either of those points, they will serve a one-match suspension.

Players meeting with the coaching staff: the refereeing team will prohibit players from going to the touchline to receive instructions from the manager while the goalkeeper is receiving medical treatment.

Players covering their mouths during confrontations: Players who cover their mouths with their hands, arms, or shirts while verbally confronting an opponent will be shown a straight red card.

VAR intervention before the ball enters play: the video assistant referee can recommend a monitor review for a possible foul that occurs before the ball enters play at corners or free kicks, should the on-field referee miss the infringement.

At the end of February, IFAB and FIFA approved these new refereeing rules at their annual general meeting, aiming to increase the speed and dynamism of the sport. As a result, anti-time-wasting measures and greater powers for video assistant referees are among the major highlights for the World Cup.

The on-field referee can now begin a countdown for throw-ins, goal kicks, and substitutions. If a player exceeds the time limit, sanctions will apply. VAR will also be able to intervene more swiftly to correct incorrect corner-kick decisions and send-offs resulting from a second yellow card.

The refereeing team will also clamp down on so-called "tactical stoppages" caused by goalkeeper injuries. To prevent goalkeepers from requesting medical attention solely to disrupt the match or allow managers to give tactical instructions, players will be forbidden from approaching the technical area to speak with coaches while play is halted for treatment.

Players who cover their mouths during an argument with an opponent will be liable to receive a straight red card. This measure follows an incident in the Champions League play-offs between Benfica and Real Madrid, when Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt while arguing with Vinicius Junior.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The Brazilian forward reported to the referee that he had been called a "monkey." In the subsequent investigation, the Argentine was suspended by UEFA for six matches for homophobic conduct, which he claimed was in defence against the racism accusation.

Finally, should the on-field referee fail to spot a possible infringement on plays involving goals, penalties or disciplinary sanctions that occur before the ball enters play at corners or free kicks, VAR will be able to suggest a monitor review to re-examine the incident.

A more technologically advanced World Cup

In addition to the rule changes, the 2026 World Cup will adopt three technologies that are set to impact the North American tournament: an enhanced semi-automatic offside system; an artificial intelligence (AI) platform; and body cameras on referees. Semi-automatic offside technology (SAOT) was already used at the last World Cup in Qatar.

© Imago / Xinhua

For 2026, FIFA is promising a major upgrade, aiming to reduce the time needed to check whether a player is onside or offside to mere milliseconds.

Previously, SAOT was only available to the video assistant referee. From the 2026 World Cup onwards, the assistant referee (linesman) will receive an audio alert during a play if a clear offside position is detected. In that scenario, the assistant will hear the alert "offside, offside".

This is similar to goal-line technology, which, under the lead referee's watch, determines whether the ball has fully crossed the line. Should the offside situation require further review, the referee will be notified via audio that a VAR check is required.

As seen at the Club World Cup and the 2025 Intercontinental Cup, referees will be equipped with body cameras, with footage from pitch level available for broadcasts and on FIFA's social media channels.

Finally, FIFA has announced it is in the final stages of developing "Football AI Pro," a tool similar to ChatGPT. The platform will be made available to all national teams, enabling them to analyse players and assess team performance using artificial intelligence.