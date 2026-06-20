Turkey 0-1 Paraguay: Matias Galarza strike seals memorable World Cup victory despite Miguel Almiron's red card

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jun 2026 06:48 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 06:57

Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup as 10-man Paraguay produced one of the most heroic displays of the tournament to defeat Turkey 1-0 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Saturday.

Turkey unleashed 32 shots over the course of a frantic evening, but somehow failed to find the net even once.

It was a statistic almost impossible to comprehend, and one that perfectly encapsulated a night of frustration, desperation and ultimately heartbreak for Vincenzo Montella's side.

For Paraguay, however, it was a night that demanded celebration. A night for a team that refused to surrender, a story about a group of players who stared adversity in the face, played an entire half with 10 men and still refused to bend.

Turkey 0-1 Paraguay: What just happened?

© Imago / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

After losing 2-0 to Australia in their opening match, this was effectively a do-or-die encounter for Vincenzo Montella's side.

However, before many of the Turkish players had fully settled into the contest, Paraguay struck with devastating effect.

Just 65 seconds had elapsed when Galarza unleashed a thunderous left-footed drive from 25 yards. The strike flew beyond the helpless goalkeeper and into the net, stunning Turkey and igniting wild celebrations among the Paraguay supporters.

It was the perfect start for Paraguay and ultimately the decisive moment of the match. What followed was a test of endurance, discipline and courage.

Paraguay's task became significantly harder when Miguel Almiron received his marching orders. The experienced attacker was shown a red card after covering his mouth while directing a comment towards Turkey's Mert Muldu, an offence punishable under the Prestianni Law.

Suddenly, Paraguay were forced to navigate the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage. Yet perhaps that red card inadvertently strengthened their resolve.

It felt as though every player made a silent promise to run harder, tackle fiercer and suffer longer. Physical fatigue, mental fatigue, Turkish pressure and even the consequences of their teammate's mistake had to be overcome.

And overcome they were as the second half became an exhibition of resistance.

Paraguay defended as though every challenge was the last of their careers. Every block was celebrated; every clearance was greeted with relief, every duel became a battle for survival.

Turkey finished with 78.5% possession and wave after wave of attacks, but La Albirroja erected a defensive wall that simply refused to crumble. Not even destiny appeared capable of breaching it, let alone the men in white.

Turkey 0-1 Paraguay: The big talking point

THE FASTEST GOAL OF THE WORLD CUP, ONE MINUTE AND 4 SECONDS! ⏰



PARAGUAY IS UP! ??#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ryqu9M2hal — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 20, 2026

Much of the post-match discussion will inevitably centre on Almiron's controversial red card, but allowing that incident to dominate the narrative would do a disservice to one of the most spirited performances seen at this World Cup.

Paraguay's triumph was built on collective sacrifice, unwavering determination and an almost unbreakable defensive mentality.

The defining image of the night was not Almiron leaving the pitch. Perhaps it was Galarza being stretchered off late in the contest, writhing in pain after emptying every ounce of energy he possessed for his country.

As he departed, the Paraguay supporters rose as one. The midfielder's goal set the platform for victory, and his contribution deserves to be remembered far longer than a moment of recklessness from one of Paraguay's senior players.

The midfielder also etched his name into the history books. Timed at 01:05, Galarza's strike became the earliest goal scored by a South American nation at a World Cup since Paraguay's Celso Ayala found the net after 52 seconds against Nigeria in 1998.

Turkey 0-1 Paraguay: What happens next?

The uncomfortable reality for Turkey is that they have fallen short in both of their group matches.

Arda Guler and his teammates lacked the cutting edge required at this level. Time and again they were restricted to efforts from distance, and even then they struggled to consistently trouble the Paraguay goal.

Had Paraguay somehow left empty-handed, it would have felt like a cruel injustice after the courage they displayed.

With the USA progressing to the knockout stages after a 2-0 victory over Australia, Paraguay have suddenly transformed their prospects in the competition, and a place in the Round of 32 is now firmly within reach.

From the fastest goal of the tournament to a defensive masterclass performed with 10 men, this was a night of suffering, resilience and glory. Paraguay did not simply win a football match, they survived a siege and emerged victorious.