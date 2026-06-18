Turkey vs. Paraguay: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Jun 2026 12:30

Turkey and Paraguay will both aim to earn their first points of the 2026 World Cup when they clash in San Francisco on Saturday.

Both teams lost their opening Group F fixtures, with Turkey losing 2-0 to Australia and Paraguay defeated 4-1 by USA.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Turkey vs. Paraguay kick off?

Turkey and Paraguay's clash will kick off at 4:00am UK time.

Where is Turkey vs. Paraguay being played?

The World Cup 2026 match will be held at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, which can hold up to 68,827 supporters.

How to watch Turkey vs. Paraguay in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

Alternatively, UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Turkey and Paraguay?

Turkey and Paraguay's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the World Cup could rely on securing a victory on Saturday, with at least three points likely needed to qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.

A win for either team would also give them the opportunity to secure a top-two finish going into their final Group D matches, when Turkey take on USA and Paraguay face Australia.

> Our full preview of Turkey vs. Paraguay can be found here