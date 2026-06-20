Arsenal transfer news: Morgan Rogers latest as truth of £100m price tag revealed amid 'priority' signing interest

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 15:26

Aston Villa would listen to offers of roughly £80m for Morgan Rogers amid interest from Arsenal, the latest report has claimed.

Now that the summer transfer window is open, Mikel Arteta is sure to strengthen his team significantly in order to help his side defend their Premier League title.

The Gunners head coach will almost certainly make changes to his attack given they only scored 71 league goals last term.

Rogers of Villa has been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates, though some reports had suggested that Arsenal would have to pay in excess of £100m for his signature.

Sky Sports News claim that £80m may be enough to tempt Villa into a sale, and while no talks with Arsenal have yet taken place, the Londoners are set to intensify their plans to sign a left-winger.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Morgan Rogers to Arsenal: Why Mikel Arteta wants Aston Villa star

Rogers is an excellent finisher, and his ability to consistently score low-quality chances could make him a game changer for Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain have won the last two Champions League titles on offer, and they managed to retain their crown because of the efficiency of their forwards in knockout ties against the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

MORGAN ROGERS: 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Games: 37 Starts: 37 Goals: 10 Assists: 6 Goals From Outside the Box: 3 xG: 6.83

Premier League teams have also become stronger defensively, but if Arteta was able to deploy a player capable of scoring from range, his side may find it easier to unlock stubborn defences.

The 23-year-old is excellent during counter-attacks, thanks partly because of his ability to hold off defenders, and he could help Arsenal punish opposition mistakes.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Morgan Rogers at Arsenal: Should he play as a winger?

There are some concerns about how Rogers would fit into the XI if he was seen as a winger considering he is not a renowned speedster, and he is at his best in a narrow role as opposed to a wide one.

It is difficult to see how the Englishman could claim a spot as a number 10 given Martin Odegaard is a likely inclusion there, so the only place for him in the team may be on the left.

The poor form of Bukayo Saka and the struggles of Viktor Gyokeres mean that the Gunners would benefit significantly if another attacker was able to take some of the burden off of the frontline, but it is not yet known how effective Rogers would be as winger.