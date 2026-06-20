Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta names mammoth Riccardo Calafiori asking price as Real Madrid interest 'cools'

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 07:36

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly slapped a mammoth £86m price tag on the head of Real Madrid-linked defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italy international has quickly become an integral part of the Emirates furniture, coming up with four goals and five assists in 65 matches for the Gunners since his 2024 arrival from Bologna.

Injuries have held Calafiori back, but the 24-year-old still started 22 Premier League matches last season, as Arsenal coincidentally ended their 22-year wait for another top-flight honour.

Real Madrid have supposedly made contact with Calafiori to gauge the Arsenal defender's interest in a move to the Bernabeu, which new head coach Jose Mourinho is personally pushing for.

As Arsenal are expected to sign Piero Hincapie on a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen, Calafiori could struggle for weekly starts at left-back under Mikel Arteta in the 2026-27 campaign.

However, the Italian is under contract for another three seasons, and The Mirror claims that Real Madrid's interest has cooled owing to Berta's mammoth valuation.

Real Madrid 'cool interest' in £86m-rated Riccardo Calafiori

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

A proposed £86m deal to sell Calafiori to Real Madrid would more than double Arsenal's current record sale, which remains Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's £35m switch to Liverpool in 2017.

Los Blancos have already committed to paying Chelsea £52m for Marc Cucurella, though, while a £78m bid for Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has reportedly been lodged too.

As a result, Real Madrid are expected to focus on other areas of the field rather than make a serious play for Calafiori, especially as they have already snapped up Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer.

Which players should Arsenal sell this summer?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

While Calafiori's repeated fitness concerns are hardly ideal, the 24-year-old has proven himself a dependable performer for Arteta when fit, and his versatility could also prove pivotal if Gabriel Magalhaes picks up an injury.

Selling Calafiori should therefore not be under consideration, but Arsenal will have to make merciless decisions elsewhere within the squad after raising a mere £14.5m through exits in the summer of 2025.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both expected to be on the chopping block, as Arsenal are targeting at least two wide players in the summer window amid links with Christos Tzolis, Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers.

The Gunners should also entertain offers for Gabriel Jesus ahead of his contract expiry in 2027, as well as injury-plagued right-back Ben White, whose terms run out in 2028.

Ethan Nwaneri's long-term future is also up in the air after his unsuccessful Marseille stint, but the Hale End product should be given the chance to prove his worth in pre-season.