England dealt new injury concern for Ghana World Cup clash after Thomas Tuchel drops Bukayo Saka hint

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 07:14

England attacker Marcus Rashford has reportedly emerged as a fresh injury concern for next week's World Cup 2026 Group L match against Ghana.

The Manchester United forward came off the bench to wrap up England's 4-2 win over Croatia on matchday one, slotting home the Three Lions' fourth in the dying embers.

Rashford replaced Anthony Gordon for the final 18 minutes of the Arlington battle and had put his name in the hat for a starting role against Ghana next Tuesday evening thanks to his crucial contribution.

However, the former Barcelona loanee was suffering from hamstring tightness following the match - according to The Sun - and he is now a new worry for Thomas Tuchel before matchday two.

Marcus Rashford 'doubtful' for England's World Cup clash with Ghana

© Iconsport / PA Images

The day after England's opening triumph, Three Lions players who did not start against Croatia beat Sporting Kansas City 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Rashford was not involved in that six-goal game, although the report adds that Tuchel is hopeful of welcoming the 28-year-old back to full training on Saturday, three days before England tackle Ghana.

Rashford's 19th goal for his country on Wednesday came after the attacker's standout season for Barcelona, whom he registered 14 goals and 14 assists for in 49 matches across all tournaments.

The winger is now due back at parent club Man United, where he is under contract until 2028, and his long-term future remains up in the air.

However, Rashford has been backed to reignite his Man United career under head coach Michael Carrick by a former Red Devils Champions League winner, speaking exclusively to Sports Mole.

What other injury concerns do England have for Ghana clash?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Rashford is one of three slight injury doubts for the Three Lions before matchday two in Group L, and one of two attacking concerns alongside Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

The 24-year-old also came off the bench to set up Rashford's strike against Croatia, but he is still managing an Achilles issue, hence his omission from the starting lineup last week.

Gunners teammate Noni Madueke impressed in his absence, and Tuchel recently dropped a hint on Saka's involvement from the first whistle against Ghana.

Saka and Madueke's Arsenal colleague Declan Rice completes the list of England injury concerns, as the midfielder is managing back pain, but it is not expected to keep him out of next week's battle.

England and Ghana sit level at the top of Group L on three points, but the Three Lions are in first place thanks to their superior goal difference and will assure themselves of a last-32 spot with a win.