England’s opening match World Cup record: Three Lions roar to Croatia victory at 2026 tournament

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Jun 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 19:16

England kick-started their 2026 World Cup campaign with a clinical 4-2 victory over Croatia, providing a perfect launchpad for Thomas Tuchel’s side in Group L.

Getting off to a flying start on the global stage has historically proven to be a mixed bag for the Three Lions, whose past tournament curtains have delivered everything from historic heartbreaks to emphatic masterclasses.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at England’s record in the opening match of a World Cup tournament.

1950 World Cup | Brazil

© Iconsport / Avalon

England 2-0 Chile | June 25 | Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Not only is Stan Mortensen the only player in history to score a hat-trick in a FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, he also trailblazed England’s international legacy by scoring England’s first ever goals in both World Cup qualifying and the tournament finals.

His headed goals in the 39th minute opened the scoring against Chile, before Wilf Mannion sealed the victory with a second-half strike.

England’s World Cup finish: Group Stage

1954 World Cup | Switzerland

England 4-4 Belgium | June 17 | St Jakob Stadium, Basel

England opened their 1954 World Cup campaign with a chaotic 4-4 draw against Belgium, a result that provided the eliminated Belgians with their solitary point of the tournament.

Despite falling behind inside the first five minutes to Leopold Anoul, the Three Lions surged ahead before the break thanks to an Ivor Broadis double and a Nat Lofthouse strike.

After Belgium fought back to equalise, forcing the thrilling contest into extra time (a unique experiment at the 1954 tournament), Lofthouse temporarily restored England’s lead before a cruel Jimmy Dickinson own goal ensured that the spoils were shared.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

1958 World Cup | Sweden

© Imago

Soviet Union 2-2 England | June 8 | Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg

An England side managed by Walter Winterbottom came from two goals down at half time to rescue a 2-2 draw with the Soviet Union in their 1958 opener.

Derek Kevan and Tom Finney were both on the scoresheet, with the latter netting his equaliser from the penalty spot five minutes from time.

England went on to draw their remaining two group games against Brazil (0-0) and Austria (2-2), before losing 1-0 to the Soviet Union in a tie-breaking group playoff, a result that confirmed their early exit from the World Cup.

England’s World Cup finish: Group Stage

1962 World Cup | Chile

Hungary 2-1 England | May 31 | Estadio El Teniente, Rancagua

England suffered their first ever defeat in a World Cup opening match at the hands of Hungary. A converted penalty from Ron Flowers just after the hour mark cancelled out an early opener from Lajos Tichy, but future European Footballer of the Year Florian Albert scored what proved to be the match-winner, condemning the Three Lions to a historic loss.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

1966 World Cup | England

© Imago

England 0-0 Uruguay | July 11 | Wembley Stadium, London

England did not make a winning start to their triumphant 1966 World Cup campaign as they were held to a goalless stalemate by two-time champions Uruguay at the home of football.

This result proved to be a minor blip for the Three Lions, who went onto win each of their remaining five games to clinch their maiden world title, famously beating Germany 4-2 after extra time in the final.

England’s World Cup finish: Winners

1970 World Cup | Mexico

England 1-0 Romania | June 2 | Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara

England began the defence of their World Cup title in Guadalajara where they secured a slender 1-0 victory over Romania, with Geoff Hurst fittingly scoring the only goal of a tight contest.

Four years after netting an iconic hat-trick in the final, Hurst controlled a flicked header from Francis Lee and turned his defender before smashed home a left-footed shot from a tight angle – his fifth and final goal for England at the World Cup.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

1982 World Cup | Spain

© Iconsport

England 3-1 France | June 16 | San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

England kick-started their 1982 tournament with an immediate breakthrough as Bryan Robson struck after just 27 seconds – a historic effort that stands as the fourth-quickest goal in World Cup history.

While France equalised through Gerard Soler shortly before the half-hour mark, a second-half header from Robson and a late volley from Paul Mariner sealed a memorable 3-1 victory for the Three Lions.

England’s World Cup finish: Second group stage

1986 World Cup | Mexico

© Iconsport

Portugal 1-0 England | June 3 | Estadio Tecnologico, Monterrey

A late defensive lapse condemned England to their second opening-game defeat in World Cup history. Portugal’s Diamantino surged past Kenny Sansom down the right before setting up Carlos Manuel, who was unmarked at the back post and slotted home a simple finish to seal the win.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

1990 World Cup | Italy

© Iconsport / Onze Mondial

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland | June 11 | Stadio Sant’Elia, Cagliari

Four years after scoring six goals to win the Golden Boot, Gary Lineker made the perfect start to the 1990 tournament by slotting home the opening goal for England against the Republic of Ireland after just nine minutes.

However, Jack Charlton’s Boys in Green snatched a surprise point on their World Cup debut courtesy of a second-half strike from Kevin Sheedy, Lineker’s former Everton teammate.

England’s World Cup finish: Fourth place

1998 World Cup | France

© Imago / APL

England 2-0 Tunisia | June 15 | Stade Velodrome, Marseille

England's return to the World Cup stage after an eight-year absence was marred by fan violence and rioting in Marseille. Nevertheless, the Three Lions made a winning start in 1998, courtesy of an Alan Shearer header and a brilliant long-range strike curled into the top corner by Paul Scholes.

England’s World Cup finish: Last 16

2002 World Cup | Japan and South Korea

© Imago

England 1-1 Sweden | June 2 | Saitama Stadium, Saitama

England began their 2002 World Cup campaign under Sven-Goran Eriksson in positive fashion, as defender Sol Campbell opened the scoring against Sweden with a powerful header.

However, a defensive error from Danny Mills allowed Everton winger Niclas Alexandersson to net a long-range equaliser past goalkeeper David Seaman and clinch a point for Sweden.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

2006 World Cup | Germany

© Imago

England 1-0 Paraguay | June 10 | Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Eriksson’s third and final major tournament as England manager came in 2006 when his Three Lions squad was dubbed by many as the ‘Golden Generation’ before they crashed out in the quarter-finals for the second successive World Cup.

England began the tournament with a slender 1-0 group victory over South American side Paraguay, with David Beckham’s fourth-minute free-kick turned in his own net by Carlos Gamarra.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

2010 World Cup | South Africa

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England 1-1 United States | June 12 | Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg

England goalkeeper Rob Green had a moment to forget in their opening group game at the 2010 World Cup, as he let a long-range effort from Clint Dempsey slip into the back of the net on the stroke of half time.

The Three Lions had opened the scoring just four minutes in through Steven Gerrard, but Fabio Capello’s men eventually settled for a disappointing draw in Rustenburg.

England’s World Cup finish: Last 16

2014 World Cup | Brazil

© Iconsport

England 1-2 Italy | June 14 | Arena da Amazonia, Manaus

Both England and Italy famously crashed out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup and the Three Lions’ nightmare campaign began with a 2-1 defeat to the Azzurri.

Daniel Sturridge equalised for England just two minutes after Claudio Marchisio had opened the scoring for Italy, but it was former Man City striker Mario Balotelli who settled the contest with a header five minutes after the interval.

England’s World Cup finish: Group stage

2018 World Cup | Russia

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Tunisia 1-2 England | June 18 | Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

England narrowly avoided a frustrating opening-match stalemate in Volgograd when captain Harry Kane scored a 91st-minute winner to ensure a triumphant start to their 2018 campaign.

Kane’s late heroics came after his early opener was cancelled out by a converted penalty by Tunisia’s Ferjani Sassi on the 35-minute mark. However, Gareth Southgate’s side ultimately found a way to claim maximum points en route to reaching the semi-finals.

England’s World Cup finish: Fourth place

2022 World Cup | Qatar

© Imago / APL

England 6-2 Iran | November 21 | Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

England celebrated their biggest victory in the opening match of a World Cup when they emphatically dispatched Iran by a 6-2 scoreline in Qatar.

Jude Bellingham’s first senior international goal was followed by strikes from Bukayo Saka (2), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. Mehdi Taremi scored twice for Iran in the second half, but it was the Three Lions who romped to a deserved three points.

England’s World Cup finish: Quarter-finals

2026 World Cup | USA, Canada and Mexico

© Iconsport / Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

England 4-2 Croatia | June 17 | AT&T Stadium, Dallas

For the first time since their memorable 1996 final victory, England won by a 4-2 scoreline at the World Cup against Croatia in 2026, kick-starting the newly-expanded 48-team tournament with a statement win.

Despite twice being pegged back in a chaotic opening 45 minutes, a clinical double from Harry Kane alongside second-half strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford ensured a triumphant start for Thomas Tuchel on the international stage.