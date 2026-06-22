England vs. Ghana: Three Lions backed to secure early knockout-round spot at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 21:07 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:09

Ahead of England's 2026 World Cup clash with Ghana, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the Three Lions' chance of success.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I'm very confident England will win this game"

England vs. Ghana World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Even if England were to lose this game, I don't imagine Panama will cause them too many problems.

Getting through here gives that real ability to rest players and give minutes to squad players who need to play.

In the latter stages, you are going to need different players in different games, and if someone is called upon in a last-32 game having not played a minute of the World Cup, they are obviously going to be struggling.

That is the real value, not just of getting through but of what you can then do for the squad. I'm very confident England will win this game.

I thought Ghana were really poor in their first game and struggled for long stages. England will be far too strong.

Only Gordon was a little bit off it in the Croatia game, and the strength of the England side is to bring those players off the bench, the likes of Rashford, Saka, and Rogers.

Once England made those changes against Croatia, the quality, pace, and energy they brought will be a real difference for England this summer.

I think England will fall just short of winning the tournament, but the strength of the squad in the forward areas will carry them so far, with so many different skills, goals, pace, and power on offer.

I would fully expect England to be red-hot favourites for this game and win well.