England vs. Ghana: Will Thomas Tuchel bring vital player back into Three Lions starting XI?

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 21:21 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:22

Ahead of England's 2026 World Cup clash with Ghana, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses whether Marc Guehi should come back into the starting team.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I just don't understand it"

England vs. Ghana World Cup 2026 Match Preview

It didn't come as a surprise when the lineups were announced, as it had come out a few days before that Guehi was going to be out of the side.

I remember reading that and I couldn't believe it. After Kane and Rice, Marc Guehi has to be in that team for me. I just don't understand it.

I don't get the Konsa decision, to be honest. I think he's a good player and I know Tuchel likes him, but I just think he's all right. I'm still not over Harry Maguire not being there.

I would take Konsa out, a straight swap for me. I know Stones hasn't played a lot of football, but Guehi has to come back into the side if England are going to have any chance of winning the World Cup.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher also feel England lack something defensively to go all the way, and that's how I feel. Attacking-wise, England are among the best, and France are probably the best attacking side in the competition.

England are certainly in the top three or four in terms of attacking units, but defensively is obviously the huge worry. To not play your best centre back in Guehi was just staggering.

Konsa only won three of his eight duels and didn't make a single tackle or interception throughout the game. The stats back that up and it's not just a feeling.

Stones made just one tackle, won four of his seven duels, and made one clearance in 87 minutes. That doesn't make great reading.

There are suggestions Tuchel might not come back to Guehi and stick with what he went with against Croatia, but I just can't see that. Guehi has to come back into the side, and then I think England do look a lot better.

We'll see what Thomas Tuchel has in mind, as he's not an easy man to read with selections. I do think it will be easier and I think England will win this well.

Brandon Thomas-Asante came on and set up the winner for Ghana, though the finish from Yirenkyi almost went over the crossbar from a few yards out.

I thought Ghana would be a lot better than they were against Panama. They only had 38% possession and two shots on target.

Panama actually led in most of the other statistics, including possession, shots on target, big chances, and pass completion. I thought Ghana were really fortunate and it looked like it was going to be a goalless draw.

It will be interesting to see if Thomas-Asante comes into the team for this one or whether they stick with what they went with last time out. Jordan Ayew, 34 international goals and still only 34 years old.

Inaki Williams was a strange one as an unused substitute. I thought he must have been carrying an injury, but it turned out to be a tactical decision.

I know he has only got two goals for Ghana, but Inaki Williams is a really smart, clever, explosive attacker who I see a lot of in La Liga and I just don't see how he's not in that team. It will be interesting to see whether he gets the chance to play in this one.

There isn't the strength in this Ghana side overall, but if they win this game and Croatia do not beat Panama, Ghana would top the group. What a carrot that is for them. Maybe we shouldn't completely write them off, but I'd be really surprised if England didn't win this one.