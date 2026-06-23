England vs. Ghana: Two reasons why Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions could fall short at World Cup 2026 - and one for optimism

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Jun 2026 00:58

England were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Group L rivals Ghana at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, struggling to create chances throughout the World Cup 2026 contest.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions were up against a Black Stars side that sat in a deep block and tasked them with breaking down a stalwart defence.

While England boasted 78.8% possession - the most that a team has ever had in a World Cup game without scoring - they failed to seriously test the Ghana goalkeeper, and did not even produce a shot on target in the first half.

The only big chance of the match fell to Harry Kane late on, but the country's record goalscorer fired over from close range.

Here, after England's goalless draw with Ghana, Sports Mole takes a look at two reasons why the Three Lions could fall short at World Cup 2026 - and why they should be optimistic.

Thomas Tuchel's England struggled to break down Ghana block

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

The defining characteristic of Tuesday's game was England's inability to create chances against a deep block.

Much was made of Tuchel's controversial squad selection ahead of the World Cup, with many pointing to the fact that he left the likes of Adam Wharton, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his 26-man group.

The Three Lions performed strongly in their opener against Croatia - a team with a more expansive playstyle than Ghana - using their physicality and pace to get the better of their opponents on the counter.

However, when faced with a Black Stars XI that denied them space to exploit, England faltered without an expert passer in the side.

Tuchel's men should progress to the round of 32 with the four points they have already picked up, but considering the disparity in quality between the teams, Panama will likely mimic Ghana's tactics in their final group-stage game.

It remains to be seen whether England's struggles on Tuesday were a one-off, or if they are a serious weakness that can be taken advantage of by opponents later in the tournament, and this weekend's showdown will be chance to test that idea.

Can England rely on Harry Kane in vital moments at World Cup 2026?

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Kane is the talisman up top for England, having scored a staggering 81 times in 116 matches for his country, and coming into World Cup 2026 on the back of a 61-goal season for Bayern Munich, expectations are high.

That being said, the 32-year-old hitman missed a gilt-edged opportunity to win the match on Tuesday, blasting his effort over the crossbar from just beyond the six-yard box with mere minutes left on the clock.

It is normal for even the best strikers to miss easy chances from time to time, but given that Kane also missed his initial penalty attempt against Croatia on matchday one, question marks hover around his ability to deliver in crucial moments.

Adding to this sense of doubt is the fact that Kane has been at the centre of disappointments in the past, perhaps most famously missing a penalty in the quarter-finals at World Cup 2022, where England were beaten 2-1 by France.

Failing to find the back of the net this week had little material impact on the Three Lions' tournament, but the striker will be hoping that his pattern of high-pressure misses does not carry into the knockout stages.

England have been here before at the World Cup and Euros

© Imago / APL

For all the concern about Tuchel's side after Tuesday's draw, the team have been in this situation numerous times in recent years and still gone on to enjoy strong campaigns.

In each of their last four tournaments - Euro 2020, World Cup 2022, Euro 2024 and now World Cup 2026 - England have drawn their second group-stage clash.

Realistically, four points should be enough for the Three Lions to qualify for the round of 32, whether that is as one of Group L's top two or as one of the best third-placed nations.

England are one of the favourites to win World Cup 2026, and if they can end their 60-year wait to get their hands on the trophy, then a stalemate against Ghana will go down as a footnote in the country's sporting history.