Colombia 1-0 Congo DR: Mpasi heroics mask harsh reality as Colombia expose Leopards' limits

By Axel Clody | 24 Jun 2026 07:24

DR Congo were outclassed by Colombia in their second Group K fixture in Guadalajara on Tuesday night, going down 1-0 at Estadio Akron following a performance that exposed significant limitations — and only the heroics of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi kept the damage to a minimum.

The Leopards had held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in the opener, but the Colombians presented a far more relentless challenge, and a heavier defeat was only avoided thanks to one of the most remarkable individual goalkeeping performances seen at this World Cup.

Mpasi, who plays his club football at Le Havre, made five saves in the opening 20 minutes alone, becoming the first goalkeeper at a World Cup to achieve that feat since Warren Barrett did so for Jamaica against Argentina in 1998.

A superb low stop to deny Arias, a clawing fingertip save to keep out Munoz, a reflexive block to deny James Rodriguez from distance, a knee save to repel a Luis Diaz effort and a two-fisted punch to turn away a Puerta strike — he repelled everything.

5 - Congo DR's Lionel Mpasi made five saves in the opening 20 minutes against Colombia, the first goalkeeper to record five saves in the first 20 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match since Warren Barrett for Jamaica vs. Argentina in 1998.



Busy. pic.twitter.com/QRig7rDhPT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2026

While Mpasi was performing his one-man rearguard action, DR Congo were offering almost nothing in response, with an Edo Kayembe effort that narrowly missed the target representing their sole contribution in attack.

DR Congo steamrolled by relentless Colombia

The pressing and counter-pressing of the Cafeteros was suffocating. DR Congo's average ball recovery time during that opening spell was 36 seconds — compared to just eight seconds for Colombia — illustrating the extent to which they were pinned back and overwhelmed.

After a brief respite following the first hydration break, DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre opted to replace Ngal'ayel Mukau — who had given the ball away dangerously late in the first half — with Noah Sadiki at the interval.

The midfield change did not fundamentally alter the balance of the game, however, and DR Congo continued to be dominated throughout. The deadlock finally broke late when Daniel Munoz let fly and saw his effort deflect off Steve Kapuadi to wrong-foot the previously impenetrable Mpasi.

© Imago / YOALI MARTINEZ / ImagenShop

A toothless attacking display from DR Congo

The 5-3-2 system that had served DR Congo so well against Portugal left them far too passive on Tuesday, unable to apply sufficient pressure to disrupt Colombia's well-drilled game plan. The tactical structure also delivered an extremely poor offensive return.

Strikers Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza — introduced on 57 minutes — and Yoane Wissa managed a combined total of just five touches inside the opposition box across the entire match.

DR Congo finished the game with an expected goals figure of just 0.4 and a single shot on target: a bold late attempt from Nathanael Mbuku in added time, which Camilo Vargas turned behind. By that stage, any comeback was out of the question.

What must Desabre change against Uzbekistan?

The Leopards must show considerably more in attack when they face Uzbekistan in their final group game on Saturday night if they are to keep their World Cup alive.

A win would give DR Congo four points and a chance of advancing either as runners-up — an unlikely scenario given the six-goal difference that separates them from Portugal in that respect — or as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Against a side that has conceded eight goals across their opening two fixtures, a DR Congo victory is far from unthinkable. However, Desabre may need to tinker with his starting line-up and adopt a more ambitious system than the 5-3-2 if his side are to create the chances required to win the game.