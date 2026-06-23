Team News: Colombia vs. Congo DR injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Congo DR face Group K leaders Colombia at Estadio Akron on Tuesday night, aiming to win a World Cup game for the first time.
Sebastien Desabre's men played commendably to hold Portugal to a 1-1 draw, while their South American opponents beat debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group's other fixture to be top of that section heading into the second round of matches.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
COLOMBIA vs. CONGO DR
COLOMBIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez
CONGO DR
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kayembe; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa