Team News: Colombia vs. Congo DR injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jun 2026 03:00

Congo DR face Group K leaders Colombia at Estadio Akron on Tuesday night, aiming to win a World Cup game for the first time.

Sebastien Desabre's men played commendably to hold Portugal to a 1-1 draw, while their South American opponents beat debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group's other fixture to be top of that section heading into the second round of matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

COLOMBIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

CONGO DR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kayembe; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa