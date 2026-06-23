World Cup Gameweek 2
Colombia
Jun 24, 2026 3.00am
Guadalajara Stadium
Congo DR

Team News: Colombia vs. Congo DR injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Colombia vs. Congo DR injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026
© Iconsport / SUSA

Congo DR face Group K leaders Colombia at Estadio Akron on Tuesday night, aiming to win a World Cup game for the first time.

Sebastien Desabre's men played commendably to hold Portugal to a 1-1 draw, while their South American opponents beat debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group's other fixture to be top of that section heading into the second round of matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

COLOMBIA vs. CONGO DR

COLOMBIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez

CONGO DR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kayembe; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa

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