Colombia 1-0 Congo DR: Daniel Munoz the unsung hero as Colombia qualify despite stars failing to fire

By Axel Clody | 24 Jun 2026 05:33 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 07:24

Colombia required patience — and considerable persistence — to overcome DR Congo and confirm their status as Group K favourites. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Cafeteros secured a 1-0 victory in Guadalajara to claim their place in the round of 32.

For much of the 90 minutes the contest followed an attack versus defence pattern. Colombia hammered away at the DR Congo goal, accumulating chances and repeatedly coming up against Lionel Mpasi, the standout figure for the African side and the primary reason the scoreline remained blank for so long.

The subdued displays from Colombia's established stars also caught the eye. Luis Suarez, Sporting CP's top scorer and one of the most prolific forwards in European football in 2025-26, drew another blank. James Rodriguez, historically capable of elevating his game when wearing the national shirt, was similarly below his best.

It was left to Daniel Munoz, one of the squad's most dependable workers, to settle matters once again.

Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: how the game unfolded

The Group K encounter delivered on the promise of intensity. Backed by an impressive wave of supporters inside the stadium in Mexico, Colombia controlled possession and dominated the opening period.

Their attacking output was particularly striking, with constant movement and sustained pressure applied to the Congolese defence.

Mpasi was Colombia's biggest obstacle throughout the first half. The DR Congo goalkeeper made at least four difficult saves to keep his side level at the break, with the 0-0 scoreline doing little justice to what had been a relentless opening 45 minutes from the South Americans.

The second half maintained the same structure — Colombia circling the opposition area, DR Congo sitting deep and eyeing counter-attacks. After sustained pressure, the breakthrough arrived.

On 75 minutes, Quintero played a sumptuous pass to Cordoba, who dummied to allow Munoz to arrive and strike. The shot took a deflection on its way through and left Mpasi helpless.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto / Scott Coleman

Colombia 1-0 DR Congo: Munoz the man for the big moments

When the stars do not deliver, somebody must step forward. At this World Cup, that somebody has been Daniel Munoz.

The Crystal Palace right-back was decisive for Colombia once again, underlining a pattern that has defined his career. Intense, aggressive without the ball and tireless in his attacking runs, Munoz may be the finest embodiment of the identity Colombia have built over recent years.

Against Uzbekistan in the opener, he had already made his mark in the 3-1 victory. Against DR Congo, he appeared again at the moment of greatest need. It was his deflected strike that finally breached the African resistance after more than an hour of Colombian pressure.

Without the profile of Luis Diaz or James Rodriguez, Munoz has nonetheless become an indispensable member of the squad. His ability to cover the entire right flank, sustain intensity for 90 minutes and arrive in decisive areas helps explain why he ranks among the most important players in the group.

In a side still searching for the best version of its technical leaders at this tournament, the full-back has been operating well beyond the boundaries of his defensive role.

Colombia well placed ahead of Portugal showdown

The victory leaves Colombia at the top of Group K with six points from six and a perfect record. The Cafeteros are through to the knockout stages and enter the final round in a position of comfort.

Their next fixture will be against Portugal, the group's second-placed side on four points. That contest will determine who tops the group, and Colombia know a draw will be sufficient to remain at the summit.

DR Congo, meanwhile, remain in contention despite the defeat. Sitting third with one point, the African side retain a chance of advancing through the best third-placed teams rule.

In the final round, the Congolese face already-eliminated Uzbekistan and know that a win could keep them in the running.

Colombia and DR Congo: what comes next?

Colombia vs. Portugal: Sunday 28 June, 00:30 BST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: Sunday 28 June, 00:30 BST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta