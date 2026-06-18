Colombia 3-1 Uzbekistan: Diaz stars as Cannavaro's defensive wall crumbles at the Azteca

By Axel Clody | 18 Jun 2026 05:23 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 05:27

Colombia opened their 2026 World Cup Group K campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City late on Wednesday, with Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz all on target for the South Americans.

The result leaves Colombia well placed in Group K alongside Portugal and DR Congo, who were held to a draw earlier in the evening. Uzbekistan depart without a point despite writing their own piece of history, Abbosbek Fayzullaev netting his nation's first ever goal at a World Cup finals.

Match report

Colombia dominated possession throughout the first half but were slow to find their attacking rhythm. Diaz struck the crossbar after 32 minutes and James Rodriguez saw an effort blocked, before the deadlock was broken when Diaz played in Munoz, who converted with a crisp right-footed finish.

Uzbekistan grew into the contest after the interval, drawing level when Eldor Shomurodov's volley was fumbled by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, allowing Fayzullaev to pounce on the loose ball.

Colombia needed just four minutes to restore their lead, however, with Gustavo Puerta winning possession in midfield before Diaz settled the move with a composed placed finish. Campaz then completed the scoring in stoppage time, turning home Cucho Hernandez's precise cross to put the result beyond all doubt.

© Iconsport / Lucio Tavora / Xinhua

Colombia's central overload has Group K rivals thinking

Uzbekistan boss Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 World Cup winner with Italy, deployed his side in a deep 5-4-1 system to neutralise the Colombian threat. The South Americans, however, had an answer.

In a style reminiscent of the Argentine side that has dominated world football in recent years, Colombia flooded the central channels throughout the first half. Full-backs Mojica and Munoz provided the width, freeing Diaz and Rodriguez to combine centrally alongside midfielders Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma and Puerta.

The approach was at its most effective during the opening period, an intricate combination through the middle creating Munoz's opener. When Puerta forced a turnover deep into the second half, the Colombians streamed forward in numbers and the Bayern Munich forward Diaz slotted home with ease.

Portugal put on notice ahead of Group K finale

Victory over DR Congo in the second round would leave Colombia needing only a draw against Portugal in the final group fixture to advance.

Crucially, the tactical blueprint that served them so well against Uzbekistan could prove equally effective against the Congolese, who operate in a similarly compact defensive block.

Portugal struggled for central penetration in their draw with DR Congo, relying instead on wide delivery that yielded little. Should Colombia reproduce their current approach in that fixture, they are well capable of springing a major surprise at the top of Group K.