Wolves transfer news: Major Kieran Trippier update as defender's 'stance' over future becomes clear

By Darren Plant | 18 Jun 2026 14:59

Kieran Trippier has reportedly reassured Wolverhampton Wanderers that he is committed to signing for the Championship club on July 1.

Less than 48 hours after Wolves announced the signing of the Newcastle United defender on a free transfer, reports began to emerge regarding the likely sacking of Rob Edwards.

After that development was confirmed the following day, speculation over Trippier's future materialised courtesy of Edwards having majorly influenced the veteran's decision to move to Molineux.

There has been talk of the 35-year-old potentially taking legal action, with reports suggesting that Wolves have been planning to sack Edwards for a number of weeks.

However, as per The Telegraph, there are no plans for Trippier to quickly end his association with the West Midlands outfit.

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Wolves given Trippier boost

The report says that Trippier has already been in contact with new head coach Cesar Peixoto, who has arrived from Gil Vicente.

Peixoto is said to have informed Trippier that he is crucial to his plans for the 2026-27 Championship campaign.

Wolves are also planning to have young Brazilian Pedro Lima as understudy to Trippier, with the intention being to part ways with Jackson Tchatchoua.

Despite being bought for £10.8m from Hellas Verona on a five-year contract, Tchatchoua was one of a number of Wolves signings to make a negative impact in their first year of English football.

Although Wolves have been linked with Famalicao right-back Rodrigo Pinheiro, they are not expected to sign the 23-year-old.

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Perfect right-back approach from Wolves

As much as Wolves will look to rely on the qualities of Trippier next season, they also needed someone who can help with the development of Lima.

Two years ago, Lima turned down Chelsea and Strasbourg to move to Molineux. He also had ambitions to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.

Instead, the 19-year-old has been restricted to six starts and 10 substitute outings across all competitions in two seasons. He also endured a failed loan stint at Porto.

For someone who was signed for £8.5m with the view of selling him for a profit in future years, Wolves need to give Lima enough minutes in the Championship where his career gets back on track.