Wolves transfer news: Shock Rob Edwards sacking results in new signing 'weighing up his options'

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 10:12

Kieran Trippier is allegedly considering whether it is possible to walk away from his newly-signed Wolverhampton Wanderers contract.

Earlier this week, Trippier - along with Raul Jimenez - were signed by the relegated Premier League club, with head coach Rob Edwards featuring heavily in the club media that accompanied the announcements.

However, 36 hours on from the Jimenez unveiling, Wolves announced that Edwards had been sacked after what was alleged to be a comprehensive review.

Reports in Portugal have claimed that Wolves have spent several weeks in negotiations with Gil Vicente boss Cesar Peixoto, represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes who has links with Wolves' owners Fosun International.

According to Sky Sports News, Trippier has been left angry by the situation that has unfolded.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Why is Trippier angry over Wolves sacking Edwards?

In the aforementioned club media, former England international Trippier spoke highly of Edwards and the part that he played in attracting him to Molineux.

However, reports suggest that the wheels were already in motion for a change in manager.

The report says that Trippier feels 'betrayed' by Wolves, while he found out about the decision to sack Edwards from someone outside of the club.

Furthermore, Trippier is said to have opted for Wolves over a number of other clubs due to the influence of Edwards.

That has allegedly left him considering his legal options ahead of the start of his contract, which begins on July 1.

© Imago

Wolves left with major mess

Many of Wolves' dressing room are said to have been left feeling similar to Trippier after the shock development this week.

Acquiring Trippier and securing a reunion with Jimenez - who scored for Mexico in their World Cup opener on Thursday - had created a feel-good factor at a club that badly needed it.

Instead, many fans have been left outraged by the timing of the decision of Fosun international - seemingly from owner Guo Guangchang rather than Wolves executive chairman Nathan Shi - and the manner in which they have gone about it.

With the pending appointment of Peixoto, there is also the anticipation of a number of Mendes-represented players arriving at Molineux.

Although such an approach worked under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2017-18, this scenario feels different.