World Cup 2026 news LIVE: Latest updates including Mexico, South Korea win reaction, Canada, USA buildup

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jun 2026 09:01

Hello and welcome to day two of Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog!

Today, the focus lies on the reaction to Mexico's opening 2-0 win over South Africa and South Korea's 2-1 triumph over the Czech Republic in Group A, as well as the buildup to co-hosts Canada and the United States' maiden matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Paraguay respectively.

Make sure you stay up to date with all that is happening in North America with our dedicated live news blog below!

World Cup 2026 Day Two: What to look out for?

Chaos reigned supreme on the opening night of the 2026 World Cup, where Mexico's victory over South Africa was marred by an unprecedented three red cards - two for the Bafana Bafana and one for El Tri.

Debate may continue to rage over whether referee Wilton Sampaio made the right decisions in all three cases, as for Themba Zwane - who was dismissed for violent conduct - the 36-year-old's World Cup campaign could already be over due to an impending lengthy suspension.

Away from what has already happened, Mexico's fellow co-hosts Canada and the United States will endeavour to follow in their near neighbours' footsteps, the former in a battle between two strikers of different generations.

Canucks finisher Jonathan David and Bosnia veteran Edin Dzeko will headline the opening Group B fixture - which gets underway at 8pm UK time - before the USA and Paraguay lock horns at 2am in the morning.

The countdown is also on to one of the standout opening-round contests between five-time winners Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, in addition to 2022 hosts Qatar getting their latest campaign underway against Switzerland on Saturday.