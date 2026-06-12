Brazil vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 19:31

Brazil will begin their 2026 World Cup with a clash against Morocco on Saturday night.

The five-time world champions will also face Haiti and Scotland in Group C this summer.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brazil vs. Morocco kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 11pm on Saturday night.

Where is Brazil vs Morocco being played?

The World Cup fixture between Brazil and Morocco will take place at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

The impressive stadium serves as the home ground for the New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL.

How to watch Brazil vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBCiPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup opener will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Brazil and Morocco?

This is one of the standout matches in the opening set of games at the 2026 World Cup, with Morocco being tipped as potential dark horses for the trophy this summer.

Brazil are five-time World Cup winners but have not lifted the trophy since 2002, with their last two finals ending in the quarter-finals, so there is pressure on the South American nation.

Carlo Ancelotti is the man tasked with bringing the trophy back to Brazil, and it would be one of the biggest shocks of all time if Selecao failed to make it out of the group stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, famously finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, which proved to be comfortably their best-ever showing in the tournament.

The African champions are packed full of talent, and it would not be a surprise to see Mohamed Ouahbi's side advance deep into the tournament.

> Our full preview of Brazil vs. Morocco can be found here