Team News: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jun 2026 00:00

Three-time African champions Ivory Coast face Ecuador in what promises to be a physical 2026 World Cup group-stage clash in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Elephants head into the encounter on a four-match winning run, while the defensively resolute South Americans are unbeaten over the past two years.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both nations.

IVORY COAST

Out: Evan Ndicka (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: Enner Valencia (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia