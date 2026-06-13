Team News: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Three-time African champions Ivory Coast face Ecuador in what promises to be a physical 2026 World Cup group-stage clash in Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Elephants head into the encounter on a four-match winning run, while the defensively resolute South Americans are unbeaten over the past two years.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both nations.
IVORY COAST vs. ECUADOR
IVORY COAST
Out: Evan Ndicka (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande
ECUADOR
Out: None
Doubtful: Enner Valencia (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia