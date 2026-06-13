World Cup Gameweek 1
Ivory Coast
Jun 15, 2026 12.00am
Philadelphia Stadium
Ecuador

Team News: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / GSI

Three-time African champions Ivory Coast face Ecuador in what promises to be a physical 2026 World Cup group-stage clash in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Elephants head into the encounter on a four-match winning run, while the defensively resolute South Americans are unbeaten over the past two years.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both nations.

IVORY COAST vs. ECUADOR

IVORY COAST

Out: Evan Ndicka (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: Enner Valencia (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia

 

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