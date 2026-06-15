Belgium vs. Egypt: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sebastian Sternik | 15 Jun 2026 01:27

In what could be the key match of Group G, Belgium go head-to-head with Egypt in their opening World Cup 2026 clash at the Seattle Stadium on Monday.

The Red Devils enter the tournament looking to finally match their high expectations, whereas Egypt will be hoping to make a statement in just their fourth World Cup campaign.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Belgium vs. Egypt kick off?

Monday's World Cup clash between Belgium and Egypt will get underway at 8pm BST.

Where is Belgium vs. Egypt being played?

The game will take place at Lumen Field - known as the Seattle Stadium during the World Cup.

NFL's Seattle Seahawks and MLS outfit Seattle Sounders normally use the venue for their respective matches.

How to watch Belgium vs. Egypt in the UK

TV channels

Monday's huge World Cup clash will be available on BBC One.

It is also worth noting that all 104 matches at this summer's competition will be available on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers will be able to stream the fixture live online via the BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, and smartphones.

Highlights

Fans will be able to catch the highlights of the match on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their social media pages and YouTube channels.

When it comes to other platforms, TikTok will also have highlights of every game after striking a deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Belgium and Egypt?

Belgium's golden generation has failed to reap any major rewards, and the 2026 World Cup offers a number of key players their last opportunity at international silverware.

The Red Devils enter the tournament with relatively high expectations, and they will be determined to start strong this Monday night.

When it comes to Egypt, the national side are embarking on just their fourth ever World Cup campaign.

This is expected to be the final World Cup for superstar Mohamed Salah, and the African outfit will be hoping to give the forward a memorable farewell.

Both teams are expected to progress into the knockout stage, though winning three points in Seattle would certainly make that process a lot easier.

> Our full preview of Belgium vs. Egypt can be found here