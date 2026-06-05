World Cup 2026 Group G preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Jun 2026 20:13

Anticipation continues to build for the start of the World Cup 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with Belgium aware of their tag as Group G favourites before a ball is kicked.

Egypt, Iran and New Zealand will also be competing for a precious spot in the knockout stages alongside the perennial European underachievers, who are backed to end atop their section.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group G of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group G: Belgium

© Imago / Crystal Pix

FIFA ranking: 9

Among the teams in the group, Belgium have made the most World Cup appearances, with the Red Devils set for their 15th appearance in the competition.

Rudi Garcia was not in charge four years ago when the Golden Generation — led by an Eden Hazard past his prime — exited in the group stage despite taking four points, as Morocco and Croatia edged them to the two qualification places.

That early exit in Qatar was all the more disappointing given the European nation's semi-final run in Russia four years earlier, which ended with them claiming the bronze medal at England's expense.

Having come through qualification unbeaten, Belgium now seek to right the wrongs of four years ago in this expanded tournament and make another deep run on the global stage.

Belgium star player: Kevin De Bruyne

© Imago

While some may favour wide attacker Jeremy Doku or prolific striker Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne just gets the nod as Belgium's star player.

The playmaker may have voiced his discontent with Napoli's tactics under Antonio Conte in 2025-26, but the former Manchester City man will hope to play with greater freedom under Garcia in North America.

After a disappointing showing in Qatar, the City legend and one of the last remaining members of Belgium's vaunted Golden Generation is seeking a final bow at a major tournament as the Group G favourites aim to fare significantly better than they did four years ago.

World Cup 2026 Group G: Egypt

© Iconsport / SUSA

FIFA ranking: 29

Egypt may be African royalty, with the seven-time continental champions eclipsing every other team in Africa Cup of Nations history.

However, the Pharaohs have rarely made their mark on the global stage, with their strongest sides of the 2000s notably failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Having topped their section with eight wins and two draws, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two, the African heavyweights head into only their second World Cup of the current century and fourth overall, hoping to break new ground by advancing from the group phase for the first time.

Egypt star player: Mohamed Salah

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Mohamed Salah needs no reintroduction, with the talisman spearheading Egypt's push to finally advance from the group stage.

While Trezeguet and Omar Marmoush are capable of match-winning contributions, the Pharaohs' prospects will undoubtedly hinge on the forward, who is set for what will likely be his second and final World Cup appearance.

Having entered the 2018 World Cup carrying a shoulder injury that brought his Champions League final against Real Madrid to a premature end, the forward's preparation for this tournament has been far from ideal, as his final season at Liverpool suggested a player on the wane.

Regardless, Salah, who scored nine goals in qualifying, will hope to put the 2025-26 campaign behind him as the Pharaohs seek to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

World Cup 2026 Group G: Iran

© Imago

FIFA ranking: 20

Iran comfortably secured their place at a fourth consecutive World Cup finals and a seventh overall, but the nation's conflict with the United States cast doubt over their eventual participation in the lead-up to the start of the competition.

While Amir Ghalenoei has been praised for frequently varying his approach, Team Melli face the troubling in-tournament logistics of travelling to the US for fixtures before returning to their base in Mexico.

As such, it will be interesting to see how Iran cope with the inconvenience of playing their matches in one country and returning to their base in another.

Iran star player: Mehdi Taremi

© Imago

Iran's all-time top scorer in World Cup finals returns for the 2026 tournament after netting a brace against England in the 2022 edition.

Mehdi Taremi found the back of the net five times in qualifying, unsurprisingly more than any of his teammates, and Team Melli's hopes of finally advancing from the group phase will hinge on the 33-year-old's finishing on the global stage.

World Cup 2026 Group G: New Zealand

© Imago

FIFA ranking: 85

Back at the World Cup after a 16-year absence, New Zealand will be aiming to upset some of their higher-ranked opponents in Group G.

Darren Bazeley's side are the lowest-ranked nation in the section, leaving them with a steep challenge as they seek to be third-time lucky and qualify from their group for the first time after early exits in 1982 and 2010.

Clear beneficiaries of the tournament's expansion, the All Whites will now be determined to show they are not merely at the global finals to make up the numbers and can make a positive impression in North America.

New Zealand star player: Chris Wood

© Iconsport / Gonzales Photo

New Zealand's top scorer Chris Wood is unsurprisingly the All Whites' star player at the 2026 finals, having also finished as their leading marksman in qualifying.

Wood's nine goals were the highest tally in qualifying, five more than Elijah Just's four, underlining the Nottingham Forest forward's status as the side's main goal threat.

However, the striker's 2025-26 season was hampered by injury, restricting him to just 15 Premier League appearances and 20 in all competitions, during which he scored three top-flight goals after netting 20 and 14 in the previous two campaigns for the Tricky Trees.

World Cup 2026 Group G key fixture: Egypt vs. Iran

With Belgium appearing a cut above Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, attention will naturally turn to the three sides still seeking a first appearance in the knockout rounds.

That could change this time around, with Egypt's meeting with Iran at Lumen Field in Seattle potentially proving decisive in the battle for second place in Group G.

As the match comes in the final round of group fixtures, both teams are likely to approach June 26 knowing that a positive result could be crucial to their hopes of progression.

You can find a full list of World Cup 2026 fixtures here, as well as a list of the best World Cup betting sites to use throughout the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Group G prediction

Although Belgium may carry the unwelcome tag of perennial underachievers, they are still expected to finish top of Group G barring another disastrous group-stage campaign.

The intrigue in this section, then, centres on Egypt, Iran and New Zealand's battle for second place and automatic progression to the knockout stage for the first time.

Given Iran's logistical issues, the Pharaohs are tipped to edge out Team Melli and New Zealand to claim the runner-up spot, even if the All Whites could still take a point off the Asian side to avoid going home empty-handed.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.