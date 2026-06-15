Belgium vs. Egypt: Why Mo Salah's Pharaohs can make it out of Group G at World Cup 2026 after 1-1 draw in opening game

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 23:59

Egypt kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign on Monday evening, securing a 1-1 draw against Group G rivals Belgium at Seattle's Lumen Field.

The Pharaohs took a surprise lead through Al Ahly's Emam Ashour with less than 20 minutes on the clock, but while the African giants tried their best to hold out, they were pegged back by an own-goal from Mohamed Hany.

A 1-1 draw against the Red Devils is not the worst result, especially considering the level of opposition elsewhere in the group, and Hossam Hassan's men will take confidence from their showing.

Here, after their opening game, Sports Mole takes a look at the reasons why Egypt can make it to the knockout rounds during World Cup 2026.

Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush look dangerous in World Cup opener

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah was raring to go this week, keen to make an impact on the world stage, and he was the one to provide the assist for his country's opener.

The Liverpool legend has been the leading light for the Pharaohs for almost a decade now, but he was unable to perform at his best during the 2018 World Cup due to the shoulder injury that he suffered in the Champions League final just weeks prior.

This time around, Salah came into the tournament weeks removed from a muscle injury, and on the back of a difficult season for the Reds under Arne Slot.

That first point could have been the reason that the 33-year-old was substituted with roughly 15 minutes to play, but for the time he was on the pitch, he linked up well with the likes of Omar Marmoush during the rare counterattacking moments that Egypt enjoyed.

Belgium are the standout team in Group G

© Iconsport / Belga

The Pharaohs may not have an entire squad of top-level players to select for each game, but a pairing of Salah and Marmoush would go toe-to-toe with almost any duo at the tournament.

Hassan's side were able to find the necessary moments to walk away with a point against Belgium, who are ranked ninth in the world by FIFA, and if they can repeat the trick in their remaining games then they could progress.

Looking ahead, Egypt will come up against 85th-ranked New Zealand next week, with the Kiwis having lost nine of their last 11 matches.

Five days later, the Pharaohs are set to face a tougher test in 20th-ranked Iran, though considering their ability to hold their own against Belgium, they will be optimistic about their chances.

With that in mind, while the African giants will be disappointed to have surrendered the lead on Monday, a draw against what is likely to be the toughest opponent in their group will be seen as an overall positive.

Egypt will be desperate to make history

© Iconsport / SUSA

Apart from the fact that it caused them dropping points, Egypt will be ruing their own-goal against Belgium as they continue to wait for their first-ever win at the World Cup finals.

This summer's edition represents the fourth time that the Pharaohs have appeared at the tournament - the first coming all the way back in 1934 - and just the second since 1990.

It cannot be overstated how much a victory on the biggest stage would mean for Egyptian football, which has endured turmoil throughout the last 15 years.

The legacy of arguably the greatest Premier League player of all time would also be bolstered by making history with a win, and Salah - whose international impact has been doubted by some - will be more determined than ever to break new ground for his nation.

Such a unified focus and goal will be beneficial with two games remaining in the group stage, especially given that a clash against New Zealand will be seen as a golden opportunity to put points on the board.