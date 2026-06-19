Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina: Who is Johan Manzambi, the Freiburg wonderkid who lit up the World Cup against Bosnia?

By Axel Clody | 19 Jun 2026 06:40

Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina's Group B clash had all the hallmarks of a tight, low-scoring contest, until Johan Manzambi came off the bench and tore up the script.

The 20-year-old replaced Dan Ndoye with 20 minutes to play and, within three minutes of his introduction, had opened the scoring. He then added a second deep in stoppage time as Switzerland ran out emphatic 4-1 winners.

The Freiburg attacking midfielder single-handedly transformed a stale, laboured contest and put his country's qualification for the last 32 almost beyond doubt. He has also left boss Murat Yakin with a selection headache that will be very difficult to ignore.

In a broader sense, the result does much to ease the concerns that had been quietly building around a Switzerland side that had looked underwhelming for large portions of both of their opening fixtures. The solution, it turned out, was already in the squad.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, for their part, showed plenty of resilience and organisation during the first 70 minutes, and were competitive for two thirds of the contest. The combination of Switzerland's breakthrough goal and the subsequent dismissal of Tarik Muharemovic ultimately proved too great a setback for Edin Dzeko and his teammates to overcome.

How Manzambi changed the game

© Iconsport / Newspix

The first 70 minutes in Guadalajara offered little for the neutral: two well-organised, deeply cautious sides, neither willing to take a significant risk in possession. The contest had all the energy of a chess match and frustrated supporters in the stands.

Manzambi's introduction changed everything instantly. His directness, the sharpness of his movement and his composure in front of goal were entirely at odds with the surrounding caution, and within three minutes he had broken the deadlock.

His second goal near the end confirmed both the result and his own status as the most exciting player to emerge from this tournament so far.

Switzerland's 2026 World Cup sensation

© Iconsport / Newspix

Manzambi was raised at Servette before making the move into German youth football, joining Freiburg's under-19 set-up. In 2024, aged just 17, he made his first-team debut and gradually worked his way into the starting line-up.

Last season represented a significant step forward: he made 43 starts for Freiburg as the club reached the Europa League final, contributing seven goals and six assists in the process — a return impressive enough to earn a call-up from Yakin.

He has been involved with the Switzerland senior squad for roughly a year, and his goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina was his fifth international in 14 appearances.

A right-footed player with good physical attributes, Manzambi is capable of operating either as an attacking midfielder behind the centre-forward or in a more dynamic central midfield role.

He is technically refined — his close control, dribbling and ability to carry the ball in tight spaces are among his most distinctive qualities — and he consistently adds genuine pace when making late runs into the penalty area.

As Thursday's performance demonstrated, his decision-making and finishing when presented with a chance are equally impressive. Manzambi is a player of real distinction, and one who will almost certainly attract significant attention when the summer transfer window opens in earnest.