Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina player ratings: Swiss subs deliver late masterclass

By Sebastian Sternik | 18 Jun 2026 22:48

Anybody who switched off Switzerland's Group B clash against Bosnia & Herzegovina with 15 minutes remaining missed a thrilling goal-fest which ended with the Swiss securing a hugely significant 4-1 victory.

Having endured a late heartbreak against Qatar in their opening clash of the 2026 World Cup, Murkat Yakin's men were under pressure to deliver a result against Bosnia in order to boost their knockout phase hopes.

The Swiss were forced to endure another late show, though this time things went in their favour, with the side scoring four goals in the final quarter-of-an-hour.

For Bosnia, who held their own for the majority of the match, the result comes as a major blow to their hopes of progression, with the side now needing to beat Qatar in their final game to have any chance.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from Switzerland's group stage victory.

Switzerland player ratings vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina:

GOALKEEPER

For the second time, Gregor Kobel missed out on a clean sheet due to a late goal. Nevertheless, he did produce a couple of good saves and was relatively successful when it came to distribution.

DEFENCE

Silvan Widmer - 6/10

Nico Elvedi - 7/10

Ricardo Rodriguez - 7/10

Switzerland's back four performed well, though Manuel Akanji was undoubtedly the star of this defensive show. Having won seven duels, won all his tackles and made five recoveries, the Inter Milan man deserves a lot of credit.

MIDFIELD

Remo Freuler - 7/10

Michel Aebischer - 6/10

Fabian Rieder - 7/10

Granit Xhaka may be one of the elder statesmen of this World Cup, but the Sunderland man delivered a superb performance in the middle of the park, boast an 91% pass success rate, winning most of his duels and also scoring a goal.

ATTACK

Dan Ndoye - 7/10

Both men had a decent game, but they were overshadowed by the impact of the substitutes. Ndoye was particularly busy with four shots, two on target and nine touches in the opposition box.

SUBSTITUTES

Ruben Vargas - 9/10

Johan Manzambi - 9/10

Djibril Sow - 7/10

Luca Jaquez - N/A

Cedric Itten - N/A

Where do we start. Johan Manzambi came onto the pitch with 20 minutes remaining, and he chipped in with two vital goals. Ruben Vargas also got on the scoresheet in what proved to be a super sub for the Swiss.

Bosnia & Herzegovina player ratings vs. Switzerland:

GOALKEEPER

Nikola Vasilj - 5/10

It is never a good day at the office when you concede four goals, but Nikola Vasilj will be particularly disappointed by the fact all four strikes came in the final 15 minutes.

DEFENCE

Tarik Muharemovic - 5/10

Amar Dedic - 6/10

Nikola Katic - 6/10

Considering they held their own for the majority of the game, Bosnia's back four cannot be rated too harshly. Though Tarik Muharemovic gets the lowest rating after picking up a straight red card.

MIDFIELD

Benjamin Tahirovic - 6/10

Ivan Sunjic - 5/10

Amar Memic - 5/10

It was a tough outing for Bosnia's midfield that struggled to match Switzerland's quality throughout the game. Poor ratings all round.

ATTACK

Ermedin Demirovic - 5/10

Kerim Alajbegovic - 6/10

Without much service from the rest of the team, it was hard for Bosnia's forward line to get their teeth stuck into Switzerland's defence. A lot of quality and experience from the likes of Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic ultimately went unutilised.

SUBSTITUTES

Ivan Basic - 6/10

Esmir Bajraktarevic - 6/10

Amir Hadziahmetovic - N/A

Jovo Lukic - N/A

Ermin Mahmic - 8/10

Bosnia's subs entered the pitch just as the game began to take a turn for the worse. Ermin Mahmic gets a good rating after scoring Bosnia's only goal of the game.