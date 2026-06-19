Real Madrid transfer news: La Liga rivals 'keen' on talented Los Blancos player targeting summer exit

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 17:52 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 17:53

Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia could be on the move this summer, with a La Liga side reportedly eyeing a deal for the left-back.

The Spaniard has struggled to nail down a consistent starting role at the Bernabeu, featuring just 13 times in La Liga last season after 25 and 31 league appearances in 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively, and may be allowed to depart if suitable terms are found.

Real Betis are in the market for defensive reinforcements on the left-hand side and are believed to have identified Garcia as a leading candidate.

Early indications suggest that the Madrid giants are open to discussions, although the financial structure of any agreement is yet to be defined.

Real Betis 'keen' to strike agreement for Garcia

© Imago

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Andalusians have already held initial talks to understand the conditions of a potential transfer.

Those discussions are believed to have focused on the fee, the structure of payments and whether any clauses, such as a buy-back or sell-on, would be included.

Real Madrid are thought to be weighing up their options, with the final decision likely to hinge on their own plans in the full-back positions.

For now, the negotiations remain at an exploratory stage, with no formal bid yet lodged.

Is Angelino seen as a Garcia alternative for Real Betis?

© Imago

Despite speculation, there is understood to be no substance to links between Betis and Angelino.

The Spaniard has been mentioned as an alternative in some quarters, but current indications are that Betis are firmly focused on Garcia.

That stance suggests the club prefer a profile they believe can develop and hold resale value over the medium term.

Should talks for Garcia stall, Betis may widen their search, but Angelino is not believed to be under active consideration at this stage.