Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'lower asking price' for attacker amid Everton interest

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jun 2026 16:51

Arsenal have reportedly lowered their asking price for Gabriel Jesus amid interest from Everton.

The 29-year-old joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022 and has scored 32 goals in 123 appearances across all competitions for the North London club.

The Brazilian striker has endured recurring injury problems, and with his current contract entering its final year, Arsenal could be tempted to cash in.

Jesus has previously spoken of his desire to remain at Arsenal, although the prospect of returning to Brazil continues to hold emotional appeal.

Arsenal lower asking price for Gabriel Jesus?

© Iconsport / Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images

The Gunners had previously set an asking price of around £30m for Jesus, but after seeing little concrete movement in recent months, they are reportedly prepared to lower their demands.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal would now be willing to accept between £20m and £25m for the striker, a valuation that could encourage a number of interested clubs.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus have both been linked with the former Manchester City forward, while Everton continue to retain a long-standing interest.

Palmeiras could also explore a move to re-sign their former striker, although his transfer fee and wage demands are likely to prove significant stumbling blocks.

Gabriel Jesus could be set for Arsenal exit

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal are expected to bolster their forward department this summer, and both Jesus and Kai Havertz could be moved on as part of a broader squad reshuffle aimed at reducing the wage bill and creating room for new arrivals.

At his best, Jesus is the archetype of the modern centre-forward, combining pace, intelligent movement, positional flexibility and relentless work rate with the ability to both score goals and create chances for his teammates.

However, repeated knee injuries appear to have taken a significant physical toll, and his influence on the team has diminished as a result.

The Gunners are also reportedly in the race for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who would represent a significant upgrade on Jesus, although prising the Argentina international away from the Spanish club is likely to prove extremely difficult.