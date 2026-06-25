Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'direct contact' to sign La Liga attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jun 2026 16:07

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international joined Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 and has been a huge success in the Spanish capital, scoring 49 goals in 106 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old has reportedly expressed a desire to leave the Rojiblancos this summer, and there is no shortage of clubs interested in his signature.

Man Utd join the race for Julian Alvarez?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

According to AS journalist Marcos Duran, Manchester United have entered the race and made direct contact with the player's representatives.

Arsenal have long been linked with Alvarez, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keen on signing the former Manchester City forward.

Real Madrid also recently saw a €150m (£129.3m) bid for the Argentine rejected, with Atletico questioning the legitimacy of the offer.

After securing Champions League football, Manchester United have the financial flexibility to pursue marquee signings, although they could also look to reduce Atletico's asking price by including one or two players in the deal.

Duran adds that Atletico admire several Manchester United players and have already held talks with some of them, although no further details have been disclosed.

Man Utd unlikely to move for Alvarez

© Iconsport / Zuma

Alvarez joined Atletico in a deal worth around €95m (£81.8m) and remains under contract until 2030, leaving the La Liga club in a strong negotiating position.

Atletico have made it clear they will not consider offers below €150m (£129.3m), while it remains uncertain whether they would entertain a part-exchange proposal.

Alvarez is also reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona, although the Catalan giants may struggle to finance a transfer of that magnitude.

Having invested heavily in Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha last summer to strengthen their attack, Man Utd are unlikely to complicate matters by pursuing another high-profile forward.

Instead, Michael Carrick is focused on reinforcing his midfield, with United reportedly looking to add further quality after already securing an agreement for Ederson.