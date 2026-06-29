Man United transfer news: Mason Mount truth 'revealed' amid reports of Ruben Amorim reunion in Milan

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 12:19

AC Milan have reportedly not been in touch with the representatives of Manchester United attacker Mason Mount despite the recent speculation.

Ex-Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim has recently taken charge of Milan, and there have been reports from Italy suggesting that the Portuguese is keen to bring Mount to San Siro.

Amorim is a huge admirer of Mount, with MilanPress claiming that 'information had been exchanged' over a possible move for a fee in the region of £21.5m.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, there has been no contact between the Italian giants and Mount's camp at this stage of proceedings.

© Imago / APL

Milan have been linked with a summer move for Mount

The report claims that Mount is determined to have his best campaign at Man United in 2026-27, and he is currently in Spain working with an individual coach.

The playmaker was not selected in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup and is therefore due to link up with the Red Devils for pre-season training on July 9.

Man United will take on Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan as part of their preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Mount made the move to Man United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, penning a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Fitness problems have made it difficult for the Englishman to show his best form, though, being restricted to seven goals and two assists in 72 appearances.

© Imago

Mount 'expecting to remain' at Man United this summer

Last season, Mount featured on 25 occasions for the Red Devils, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

The attacker was absent between the end of January and middle of March through injury, but he was involved in six of his side's final eight Premier League matches of the 2025-26 campaign.

Mount's ability to play in a number of different positions makes him an important part of a squad which will return to competing on four fronts during the new season.

The Englishman can operate as a number 10, in a wide area and as a midfielder in a central three, and a strong pre-season could put him in a position to start 2026-27 in the team.