Man United's Manuel Ugarte posts emotional statement after suffering "the most serious injury a footballer can face"

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 11:34 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 11:35

Manuel Ugarte has posted an emotional statement after suffering a severe knee injury during Uruguay's clash with Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder had to be stretchered off the field after twisting awkwardly as he attempted to make a tackle, and the 25-year-old was distraught as he left the pitch.

Man United posted a statement on Sunday revealing that the midfielder had suffered a knee ligament injury, although the exact nature of the issue remains unclear at this stage.

"Manchester United can confirm that Manuel Ugarte has suffered a knee ligament injury whilst representing Uruguay in Friday's World Cup group-stage match against Spain," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the best course of treatment and the rehabilitation timescale. Everyone wishes Manuel a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way." © Imago / Sportimage Ugarte suffered a knee ligament injury at 2026 World Cup Ugarte has now taken to social media to react the devastating news.

"A few days have passed since everything happened," Ugarte wrote on Instagram. "Suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country's history, and seeing it end this way without being able to stay on the pitch and support my teammates until the final whistle, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"Hitting rock bottom will make me stronger in every sense, and I truly believe that's the case here. Without a doubt, when life wants you to stop, it finds a way to let you know.

"It's up to me to take the positives from this. Success in life is about starting again every time you fall. I'm incredibly grateful to the Uruguayan federation and United for being there for me from the moment it happened.

"A huge thank you as well to my family, my friends and everyone who has sent me messages of support during this time. I’ll be back stronger."

© Imago

How long will Ugarte be sidelined for?

Ugarte will now be assessed by Man United's medical staff, so it is expected that another statement will arrive from the Red Devils in the near future.

A number of reports in Uruguay have claimed that the midfielder has suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which could rule him out of the entire 2026-27 campaign.

Ugarte had widely been expected to leave Man United this summer, but a long-term injury would end any chance of a summer departure occurring for the South American.