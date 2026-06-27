Manuel Ugarte latest: How a long-term injury would heavily impact Man United's summer transfer plans

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 13:51

Manchester United are reportedly waiting to learn the extent of the knee injury that Manuel Ugarte suffered in Uruguay's 2026 World Cup clash with Spain on Friday night.

Ugarte had to be stretchered off the field in the latter stages of the first period against Spain after twisting awkwardly as he attempted to make a tackle.

The 25-year-old was clearly distraught as he left the field, sparking fears that the midfielder had suffered a potentially-serious issue.

According to BBC Sport, Man United are waiting to learn the seriousness of the damage, with Uruguay's medical staff due to give an update in the near future.

Uruguay's World Cup is now over following their defeat to Spain, and attention will now turn to Ugarte's future, as the midfielder had been widely expected to leave Man United this summer.

© Imago

Ugarte was stretchered off in Uruguay's defeat to Spain

However, a long-term injury would rule out a departure, which would have a major impact on Man United's midfield plans this summer.

The 20-time English champions have already agreed a deal with Atalanta BC to sign Ederson, but the club would ideally like another two midfielders to join.

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes is seen as a leading target, while Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni are also potential options.

A second midfielder will almost certainly follow Ederson to Man United, but a third would depend on Ugarte, who has struggled during his time in Manchester.

© Imago / Sportimage

Long-term Ugarte injury could halt Man United exit

It is understood that Man United's attention is currently on Ugarte's wellbeing rather than any talk surrounding his future, considering the potentially-serious nature of the damage.

Ugarte made 24 appearances for Man United last season, while he has represented the Red Devils on 69 occasions since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Man United battled hard to sign Ugarte ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, but his signing has not worked out, and a departure this summer had been viewed as almost certain.

There has been speculation surrounding a potential ACL issue for Ugarte, which could mean as long as one year on the sidelines, but as of now, there has been no official medical report.