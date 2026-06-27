Nottingham Forest transfer news: Vitor Pereira 'misses out' on signing of Champions League finalist

By Darren Plant | 27 Jun 2026 12:55

Nottingham Forest have reportedly lost out in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij.

After an eight-year stint at San Siro, the Netherlands international is departing at the end of his contract later this month.

With 10 pieces of silverware and three European finals under his belt, the 34-year-old is an Inter legend and he has not been short of offers.

Forest are one of many clubs who have been linked with the veteran, who has played the last 12 years of his career in Italy.

However, according to Football Insider, the Premier League club will not be signing the versatile defender.

© Imago

Which club has won Stefan de Vrij race?

The report alleges that Greek club Panathinaikos have won the race to sign De Vrij on a free transfer.

De Vrij is said to have agreed terms over a one-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months. In comparison, Forest reportedly only offered a one-year deal.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the greater chance of first-team football for a team participating in Europe were reasons behind De Vrij choosing to turn down a move to the City Ground.

Vitor Pereira's current centre-back options are Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Jair Cunha and Morato.

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Why De Vrij could have been key Nottingham Forest signing

Despite being in the latter stages of his professional career, De Vrij would have been the ideal signing for Forest.

As well as being capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back, De Vrij could have featured on the left-hand side of a back three.

Although Pereira generally deployed a back four last season, the Portuguese's preference is a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Not only would De Vrij brought valuable experience to Forest, his 20 goals and seven assists from 308 Serie A appearances emphasises that he would have also offered a threat from set pieces.