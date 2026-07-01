Aston Villa transfer news: Ecuador World Cup star to receive 'formal offer' to join Unai Emery's squad

By Darren Plant | 01 Jul 2026 13:52

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to make an approach for Ecuador star Pedro Vite.

On Tuesday night, the South American nation were dumped out of the World Cup by co-hosts Mexico.

However, alongside the likes of Moises Caicedo, Vite was one of only five players of the Ecuador squad who played every minute of their four matches.

The 24-year-old was generally used alongside Chelsea player Caicedo in the engine room, having the licence to push forward.

According to El Telegrafo, Villa now have ambitions to sign the Pumas playmaker during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

What could Aston Villa pay for Pedro Vite?

The report alleges that Pumas have no intention of selling Vite for anything less than $10m (£7.56m).

That is an increase on the $7m (£5.29m) that they paid Vancouver Whitecaps 12 months ago.

Vite has since chipped in with four goals and two assists from his 43 appearances for the Mexican giants.

Prior to that, Vite had contributed 11 goals and five assists across 105 matches in MLS.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Is an Aston Villa 2026 summer transfer window trend starting to form?

With Villa having again been fined by UEFA for breaches of their financial regulations, it is clear that they are unable to spend freely in the summer market.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery needs to lower the average of his squad while also keeping costs down, and that is seemingly leading to more versatile players being targeted.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Emerson Royal is among those to be linked with a move to Villa Park, with Emery having the task of acquiring players who can also make a positive impact across all competitions.

Vite also fits the criteria of being able to play in a number of positions, including every central-midfield role and on the right flank.