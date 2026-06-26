Aston Villa transfer news: Brazil international 'closing' on summer move after increased offer

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 11:00

Aston Villa are allegedly close to finalising a deal for Flamengo defender Emerson Royal.

Having secured a return to the Champions League, Villa and manager Unai Emery are eager to make significant additions to the first-team squad.

That must be achieved through continuing to comply with the relevant financial regulations, particularly when Villa received a UEFA punishment last year.

Although no major transfers have been finalised at this stage, Villa have been heavily linked with a number of players, including Emerson.

According to journalist Vene Casagrande, Villa are pressing ahead with their efforts to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa close to Emerson signing

The report alleges that Villa have made a second offer for the Brazil international, just days after seeing their initial bid rejected.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Flamengo had rejected an offer in the region of £7.7m, yet negotiations are said to have continued.

Villa have reportedly increased their proposal to €10m (£8.63m), an offer that has seemingly proven acceptable.

While it is not categorically stated that the new offer will be accepted, it is indicated that there is every expectation that a transfer will eventually be completed.

Since signing for Flamengo last summer, Emerson has recorded one goal and five assists from his 40 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Is signing Emerson a good piece of transfer business for Aston Villa?

Villa fans will hope that there are far more high-profile signings to come than someone of Emerson's profile.

At the same time, he ticks several boxes. Not only has he played for Brazil on 10 occasions, he has previously played 101 times for Spurs and can be deployed in several roles.

Emerson will be viewed as competition for Matty Cash at right-back. However, he is also an alternative at left-back, centre-back and further down the right flank.

Providing that Villa can cash in on someone like Andres Garcia, who has lacked game time behind Cash, it feels like a solid piece of business for all concerned.