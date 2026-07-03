Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid address Enzo Fernandez speculation with 182-word statement

By Darren Plant | 03 Jul 2026 10:35

Real Madrid have released a statement to deny any interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Ever since Fernandez publicly acknowledged during the March international break that he would like to live in Madrid at some stage of his career, speculation has persisted over a summer transfer.

The Argentina international's representative Javier Pastore has, on more than one occasion, highlighted that the player and Chelsea cannot come to an agreement over a new contract, even though his current terms still have six years left to run.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be in the market for a new central midfielder, reports indicating that Fernandez is one of several names on their shortlist.

Nevertheless, on Friday morning, Real Madrid released an official statement to address the frequent speculation over a potential bid for the World Cup winner.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Real Madrid deny Fernandez interest in 182-word statement

Having seemingly grown tired of comments made by Pastore and in a bid to protect their working relationship with Chelsea, Real Madrid say that they will not be making an approach for Fernandez.

A statement read: "In light of the reports and statements that have appeared in recent days regarding Real Madrid C.F.'s alleged interest in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, to sign the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of undertaking such a transfer.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognized, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

"Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and due to the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid's actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these unfounded speculations, which are completely untrue.

"Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the lack of any action on the part of the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and that only contributes to generating confusion among fans and unnecessarily harming the entities and people involved."

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Is this the end of the Fernandez, Real Madrid saga?

While Real Madrid's statement on Fernandez can only be taken at face value for now, Fernandez has minimal options if he wants to leave Chelsea.

Although Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have the finances to meet Chelsea's £120m valuation, it is clear that the 25-year-old's preference is the Bernabeu.

The move from Real Madrid on Friday may be an attempt to tell Chelsea that they need to lower Fernandez's asking price if they want to encourage a bid, or to send a sign that Chelsea need Real Madrid if they want to cash in on the £106.8m midfielder.

Chelsea are said to be of the stance that they are happy to keep Fernandez, but it is questionable whether he will fit into Alonso's 3-4-2-1 system or be capable of delivering his best performances when he is interested in a move elsewhere.