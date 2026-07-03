Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho 'information requested' by Italian giant ahead of potential bid

By Darren Plant | 03 Jul 2026 09:57

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho is allegedly attracting interest from Roma.

The Blues launched a sustained effort to acquire Garnacho from Manchester United last summer, eventually succeeding when committing to a £40m deal.

While the Argentina international showed glimmers of promise, just two goals and four assists came from 33 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League during 2025-26.

Garnacho will start pre-season training next week with the opportunity to impress new manager Xabi Alonso.

Nevertheless, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the 22-year-old is already being targeted for a transfer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Roma enquire over Chelsea winger Garnacho

The report alleges that Roma have already initiated contact to request information over Garnacho's availability.

Roma are bidding to significantly strengthen their squad having secured a return to the Champions League for 2026-27.

Gian Piero Gasperini is said to be keen on signing a winger for each flank, but Garnacho is capable of playing on both.

As it stands, Roma are reportedly interested in negotiated a loan agreement for Garnacho, who has six years remaining on his Chelsea contract.

Although Chelsea's stance is currently unclear, it is plausible that they would consider such proposals during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Why Garnacho should leave Chelsea

Handing Garnacho a seven-year contract last summer has left Chelsea in a position where the player does not need to be in any rush to leave West London.

At the same time, the former Atletico Madrid youngster offered little encouragement in 2025-26 that he can be a success at Chelsea, nor would he fit into Alonso's 3-4-2-1 formation.

Having been in English football since 2020, it is time for Garnacho to take a new challenge away from the Premier League.

For Chelsea to avoid a loss on their accounts this summer, they would need to attract bids of at least £34m or a loan fee of £5.7m.

The latter scenario could prove tempting for all concerned.